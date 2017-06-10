Kilmacrennan Celtic win Arena 7 Cup

Errigal College in Letterkenny was the venue for the first ever Arena 7 U-11 cup competition which was played on Saturday.

Eight teams from around Letterkenny and the surrounding areas gathered to take part in a brilliant day's competition.

The action got underway at 10.30am with matches in the two groups.

After some thrilling games and fantastic entertainment, it was Kilmacrennan Celtic who emerged victorious, winning the Arena 7 Cup.

Lagan Harps were Arena 7 Shield winners with Ballyraine Schoolboys winning the Plate competition.

Eoin Scott of Illistrin FC was named Player of the Tournament.

Top goalscorer awards went to Boyd Russell (Kilmacrennan Celtic), Sam McGarvey (Letterkenny Rovers) and Dillon McFadden (Kilmacrennan).

