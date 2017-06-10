All the results from Saturday's 5k at Donegal Airport

It's one of the most unique routes for a road race anywhere in the country and on Saturday, the annual Aerfort Dhun na nGall Runway 5k drew another great crowd.

Rosses Athletic Club & Donegal Airport organised the 5k on the airport runway to raise funds for RNLI, supporting Arranmore Lifeboat and St Colmcille's Coastal Rescue.

Earlier this week, TV personality Dermot Bannon joined Majella O'Donnell to lend their support for what's a fantastic event.

And it was great to see such a good crowd out to support the charities.

Here's a full list of the results:

Aerfort Dhun na nGall

Runway 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 298 Shane O Donnell m MO 19:35 19:35,3

2. 242 Fionnuala Diver f FO Letterkenny AC 20:03 20:03,7

3. 238 Declan Ferry m MO Rosses AC 20:20 20:20,4

4. 239 Paul McKelvey m MO Rosses AC 20:54 20:55,1

5. 235 Eamonn MacNiallaig m M40 21:28 21:30,4

6. 215 Maria NiMhaolagain f FO Letterkenny AC 21:31 21:32,1

7. 251 Ciaran O Donnell m M40 Letterkenny AC 21:34 21:35,7

8. 225 Connor Day m M40 21:33 21:38,0

9. 266 Owen Coyle m M40 Rosses AC 22:06 22:06,2

10. 299 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 22:14 22:15,0

11. 210 Sean Molloy m M40 Foyle Valley AC 22:16 22:17,7

12. 283 Denis Boner m M40 Rosses AC 22:13 22:18,0

13. 270 Danny Ferry m MO Rosses AC 22:17 22:19,1

14. 255 Harvey Mullen m MJ Lifford Strabane AC 22:41 22:41,5

15. 211 Philip McGovern m M40 Milford AC 22:57 22:57,3

16. 291 Paddy Sharkey m M40 23:05 23:05,1

17. 233 Michael Kavanagh m M40 23:04 23:11,0

18. 281 Gavin O Dónaill m MO Rosses AC 23:17 23:23,3

19. 244 John Ferry m M40 23:24 23:26,7

20. 271 Aoife Nash f FO Letterkenny AC 23:40 23:42,8

21. 274 Hugh Boner m M40 23:43 23:43,8

22. 276 Eugene Mc Caferty m M40 Rosses AC 23:40 23:45,7

23. 253 Roisin Harkin f FO 23:56 23:59,0

24. 263 Diarmaid O'Donnell m MJ Lifford Strabane AC 25:01 25:02,7

25. 258 Thomas Mullen m MO Lifford Strabane AC 25:01 25:03,1

26. 226 Liz Mhic Phaidin f FO 25:05 25:08,9

27. 223 Michael O'Donnell m MO Rosses AC 25:08 25:10,3

28. 249 John Callaghan m M40 25:08 25:10,5

29. 219 Darren Moy m M40 40 for 40 25:09 25:10,7

30. 248 Fiachra Mac Mahon m MO 25:10 25:12,0

31. 282 Gary O Beirne m M40 25:20 25:25,1

32. 275 Terence Gallagher m M40 25:22 25:25,1

33. 240 Paddy Robinson m MO 25:22 25:25,3

34. 272 Cliodhna Dunne f FO Letterkenny AC 25:37 25:40,0

35. 228 Adrian Callaghaan m M40 Letterkenny AC 25:30 25:41,8

36. 220 Gary Wallace m MO 26:04 26:08,7

37. 234 Eugene McGinley m M40 Raphoe Roadrunners 26:48 26:50,7

38. 261 Amm Marion Sweeney f FO 27:00 27:01,0

39. 243 Cathy Breslin f F40 Rosses AC 27:11 27:13,9

40. 260 Clara Mullen f FJ Lifford Strabane AC 27:11 27:14,9

41. 222 Eimear Roche f FO 27:19 27:23,2

42. 289 Kevin Sharkey m M40 27:19 27:26,2

43. 216 Keith Gallagher m MO 27:32 27:34,5

44. 267 Helen Coll f F40 27:57 27:58,9

45. 259 Mary Mullen f FO Lifford Strabane AC 27:55 27:59,1

46. 252 Mairead Harkin f F40 28:26 28:28,1

47. 277 Shauna Ferry f FO 28:48 28:51,0

48. 268 Breda Boyle f FO 28:58 29:00,3

49. 206 Colm O'Mahoney m M40 29:02 29:08,5

50. 287 Elaine Parke f FO Convoy AC 29:34 29:37,3

51. 288 Josephine Donaghy f F40 Convoy AC 29:34 29:37,6

52. 285 John Mailey m M40 Convoy AC 29:35 29:38,1

53. 254 Sinéad Doogan f FO 29:46 29:48,5

54. 247 Keith Boyd m MO 29:57 29:58,0

55. 236 Martin Gallagher m M40 29:58 30:01,6

56. 221 Anna McDonagh f FO 30:05 30:09,0

57. 204 Lorna Boyd f FO 30:24 30:24,8

58. 224 Enya O'Donnell f FO 30:29 30:32,4

59. 209 Ronan G Sharkey m MO Rosses AC 30:35 30:40,5

60. 279 Mary Bridget McGarvey f FO 30:49 30:52,6

61. 284 Mary Sweeney f F40 31:11 31:13,6

62. 269 Caitlín Lafferty f F40 Rosses AC 31:17 31:17,1

63. 295 Roseanne Gallagher f FO Rosses AC 31:44 31:44,9

64. 227 Eibhlin NicGiollaChearra f FO 32:46 32:51,5

65. 250 John Ruddy m MO Rushe Fitness 33:04 33:10,0

66. 296 Maureen Gallagher f F40 33:11 33:20,0

67. 237 Marie Gallagher f F40 33:35 33:38,0

68. 297 Pauline Gillespie f F40 33:56 34:04,4

69. 264 Aoibheann O'Donnell f FJ Lifford Strabane AC 34:16 34:20,9

70. 265 Brendan O'Donnell m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 34:35 34:37,7

71. 278 Leanne Mc Ginley f FO Rosses AC 34:51 34:54,1

72. 262 Cormac O Donell m MJ Lifford Strabane AC 35:32 35:32,1

73. 280 Lisa Brennan f FO 35:39 35:43,1

74. 273 Mona Bonner f F40 35:39 35:43,2

75. 213 Claire Sharkey f FO 36:24 36:27,2

76. 246 Alexander Boyd m MJ 37:11 37:13,0

77. 245 Elizabeth Boyd f FO 37:16 37:17,3

78. 208 Karen Sharkey f F40 37:32 37:37,5

79. 212 Grace Sharkey f F40 37:37 37:40,8

80. 214 Rosanne Sharkey f F40 38:03 38:06,5

81. 232 Catriona Campbell f F40 38:14 38:22,6

82. 231 Maria Kavanagh f F40 38:14 38:22,8

83. 217 Emma Rodgers f FO C25K 41:11 41:14,8

84. 205 Rosie McGarvey f FO Rosses AC 41:53 41:58,2

85. 229 Sarah Sharkey f FJ Rosses AC 42:26 42:29,1

86. 241 Aoibheann Breathnach f FJ 42:29 42:31,8

87. 207 Amanda Garvey f F40 42:26 42:32,4

88. 294 Nathan Gillespie m MJ 44:58 44:59,2

89. 292 Shelley Gillespie f FO Convoy AC 45:49 45:57,0

90. 293 Megan Gillespie f FJ 46:13 46:14,5