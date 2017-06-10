David Coldrick to take charge of Donegal v Tyrone Ulster semi-final

Meath's David Coldrick will be the man in charge of the crunch Ulster Championship semi-final between Donegal and Tyrone in St. Tiernach's Park, Clones on Sunday week, 18th June.

The experienced referee was also in charge when the sides met recently in the Allianz National Football League in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, when Donegal were victorious 0-12 to 0-6.

Coldrick has been a regular visitor to the Ulster Championship in recent years to take charge of big games, and this clash will be the biggest of the summer so far.