All the results from Ballyraine NS 5k in Letterkenny

A big well done to all who took part in Thursday night's Ballyraine National School fundraising 5k in Letterkenny.

Once again, there were big crowds for the race which was won by Letterkenny AC's Karol Duggan in a time of 16.01.

Ivan Toner, who a week before had won the Letterkenny Gaels 5k, had to make do with second on Thursday night, although he ran well again, clocking 16.28.

Gavin Crawford of Letterkenny 24/7 was third in 16.42.

Amanda Toland of Killea Tigers was first female athlete in 20.30.

Here's a list of the finishers:

Ballyraine NS 5K 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 89 Karol Duggan m MO Letterkenny AC 16:01,6

2. 51 Ivan Toner m MO Letterkenny AC 16:28,5

3. 76 Gavin Crawford m MO 24/7 16:42,6

4. 41 Richie Reid m M40 Portlaoise AC 17:31,8

5. 108 John McClafferty m MO 17:53,5

6. 53 Paul Russel m MO Milford AC 17:56,8

7. 75 Paul Doherty m MO 24/7 17:57,6

8. 50 Paul Dillion m MO 24/7 18:17,3

9. 122 Patrick Brennan m MO Letterkenny AC 18:34,4

10. 147 Kevin Kelly m MO 18:49,5

11. 80 Stephen Robinson m MO 24/7 18:52,5

12. 59 Marcus McClintock m M40 Letterkenny AC 18:57,7

13. 77 Paul Cullen m MO 24/7 19:00,1

14. 107 Noel McGarvey m M40 19:08,9

15. 63 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:24,7

16. 141 Ronan Curran m MO 19:37,2

17. 164 Dessie Gallen m M40 KCR 19:41,9

18. 140 Mark Hunter m MO Letterkenny AC 19:45,7

19. 96 Eoin Sheehy m M40 Milford AC 19:55,1

20. 128 Anthony McDaid m M40 19:57,9

21. 105 Michael McGinty m M50 20:07,3

22. 161 Keith Gordon m MO 24/7 20:12,4

23. 106 John Paul McFadden m MO 20:24,1

24. 8 Mark Rodgers m M40 20:26,0

25. 71 Amanda Toland f FO Killea Tigers 20:30,3

26. 78 Liam Odonnell m MO 20:30,5

27. 34 Allister Johnston m M40 Parkrun 20:31,9

28. 69 Brian Morrow m MO Convoy AC 20:33,8

29. 172 Terence Diver m M50 20:35,7

30. 114 Darren Winston m MO 20:38,3

31. 151 Kevin Gallagher m M40 20:43,7

32. 81 Frank Pinder m M50 Letterkenny AC 20:57,2

33. 86 Martin Jordan m MO Convoy AC 21:00,2

34. 64 Catherine McKinley f FO Letterkenny AC 21:14,1

35. 62 Richard Raymond m M50 Letterkenny AC 21:42,2

36. 129 Pat Brady m M50 24/7 21:46,8

37. 138 Colin Doherty m MO 21:52,8

38. 136 Noel McCormick m M40 21:58,6

39. 32 Ryan Lonergan m MO 22:05,0

40. 174 Seamus Quinn m M40 22:10,4

41. 72 Deirdre Gasburn f FO 24/7 22:12,6

42. 155 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley 22:13,5

43. 154 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley 22:13,5

44. 101 Eugene McGinley m M50 Swanlings 22:14,4

45. 58 Paul Gilen m M50 22:18,8

46. 31 Cianan Coyle m Boy 12 22:21,2

47. 143 Fergal Callan m M40 22:33,1

48. 123 Rory Kennedy m M50 22:42,8

49. 115 Phillip Robinson m MO 24/7 23:02,5

50. 156 Chris Callaghan m MO 23:10,9

51. 68 Noel McBride m M50 23:22,0

52. 36 Jamie Callaghan m Boy 12 23:23,0

53. 54 Peter Russell m Boy 12 Olympian AC 23:24,2

54. 120 James Gallagher m M40 23:28,1

55. 40 Rory Callaghan m Boy 12 Letterkenny AC 23:32,3

56. 39 Gerard Callghan m M40 23:32,8

57. 94 Tanya Jacob f FO 23:36,6

58. 57 Chris Nee m MO 23:42,2

59. 7 Lester Speer m M50 24/7 23:43,6

60. 139 James Pat McDaid m MO 23:43,6

61. 67 Sergey Alcorn m MO 24:00,6

62. 109 Alphie McHale m M50 24:01,3

63. 158 Marty Kelly m MO Letterkenny AC 24:04,6

64. 131 Andrew Stewart m MO Avrvio 24:05,0

65. 150 Nancy McNamee f F50 Finn Valley 24:05,4

66. 157 Hayleigh Ferry f FO 24:05,7

67. 142 Eugene Odonnell m MO 24:06,1

68. 171 Bryan Margey m M40 24:08,8

69. 55 John Wilson m M40 24:09,2

70. 134 Megan Quinn f FO 24:13,7

71. 137 Terence Quinn m M50 Raphoe road runners 24:13,7

72. 112 Patrick McDermott m M50 24:18,4

73. 104 Patrick Kennedy m MO 24/7 24:27,4

74. 125 Shauna Kelly f FO Raphoe road runners 24:28,8

75. 6 Jack Robinson m Boy 12 24:37,9

76. 44 Labhaoise Maguire f F40 24/7 24:45,9

77. 124 Barry Tinney m M40 24:49,9

78. 117 Charlie Cannon m M50 Letterkenny Gaels 24:54,0

79. 29 Mark Cannon m MO 24:57,2

80. 45 Conor Mc Glinchey m MO 25:02,8

81. 5 Aalya Mustapha f Girl 12 25:08,0

82. 130 Linda Macbeth f FO Raphoe road runners 25:12,6

83. 176 Eugene McGinley m M50 Raphoe road runners 25:14,3

84. 12 John Cannon m M50 25:15,0

85. 11 Róisín Gardiner f FO 25:20,0

86. 100 Shaun Odonnell m M50 Swanlings 25:28,5

87. 73 Martina McDaid f FO 24/7 25:33,2

88. 127 James Browne m MO 25:42,3

89. 88 Pauric Doherty m M40 Convoy AC 26:13,1

90. 70 Noel Meekin m M40 Sliabh Liabh 26:16,7

91. 144 Noreen Sharkey f F50 Parkrun LK 26:18,7

92. 4 Fadl Mustapha m M40 26:33,3

93. 133 Sophie Kelly f F40 26:34,3

94. 35 David Oliver m M50 26:35,0

95. 135 Nigel Keown m M40 26:36,1

96. 79 Yvonne Odonnell f FO 26:38,1

97. 116 Art McGrath m M50 Parkrun LK 26:44,7

98. 30 Bethinn Coyle f Girl 12 26:46,9

99. 38 Jackie Callaghan f F40 26:57,4

100. 37 Aaron Calaghan m MO 26:57,5

101. 93 Kellie Enfield f Girl 12 26:59,5

102. 43 Fiona Temple f F40 24/7 27:04,3

103. 61 Billy Broderick m M50 Killybegs 27:13,7

104. 92 Rachel Enfield f F40 27:32,1

105. 121 Patrick Enfield m M40 27:32,1

106. 160 John Cranford m MO 27:35,4

107. 159 Eddie Crawford m M50 27:35,8

108. 145 Eileen Morning f F40 Swanlings 27:38,6

109. 87 Carmel Doherty f FO Convoy AC 27:56,0

110. 152 Luke Flaming m Boy 12 28:06,8

111. 66 Danny McKinley m Boy 12 28:26,8

112. 111 Moira Stilvern f F50 29:05,9

113. 98 Ethan Reid m Boy 12 29:12,5

114. 110 Eimear Shovlin f FO 29:13,4

115. 132 Adam Reid m Boy 12 29:23,0

116. 149 Shea Donnelly m Boy 12 29:39,1

117. 148 Martin Donnelly m M40 24/7 29:40,2

118. 95 Aidan Walsh m Boy 12 29:49,7

119. 167 Sam Bates m Boy 12 Convoy AC 30:13,0

120. 166 Rodney Bates m MO Convoy AC 30:14,7

121. 85 Elizabeth Jordan f F40 Convoy AC 30:29,2

122. 146 Martina McBrearty f F50 Parkrun LK 30:32,9

123. 42 Desmond Brownlie m M50 Lagan Valley AC 30:47,9

124. 74 Ben m MO 31:00,2

125. 46 Cameron Murphy m Boy 12 31:14,9

126. 47 Mark Muray m MO 31:16,3

127. 91 Nuala Allan f F50 Raphoe road runners 31:28,5

128. 168 Jimmy Gildea m M50 Letterkenny AC 31:31,1

129. 90 Aoife Jordan f Girl 12 31:42,4

130. 52 Eva Meehan f Girl 12 31:42,4

131. 162 Sam Dean m Boy 12 32:07,0

132. 163 Colin Dean m M40 24/7 32:08,1

133. 16 Aaron Kerr m Boy 12 32:42,0

134. 48 Toni Summer f FO 32:54,7

135. 33 Conor Lonergan m Boy 12 33:10,0

136. 165 Arlene Gallen f FO KCR 33:25,3

137. 56 Matthew Nee m Boy 12 33:28,1

138. 119 Catherine Cannon f F50 Letterkenny Gaels 33:30,4

139. 18 Kevin Shaw m Boy 12 33:46,5

140. 169 Ruben Carey m Boy 12 34:11,3

141. 103 Gemma Spratt f FO 34:47,9

142. 102 Anna Sweeney f FO 34:47,9

143. 17 Matthew Kerr m Boy 12 35:13,9

144. 153 Ernest Mosactw m Boy 12 35:17,3

145. 15 P.j. Kerr m MO 35:18,5

146. 60 Leona McGee f FO 37:37,9

147. 21 Ellie O Donnel f Girl 12 38:22,5

148. 170 James Odonnell m MO 39:14,9

149. 26 Jonathon Russell m Boy 12 39:40,5

150. 22 Charlie Coyle m Boy 12 41:10,1

151. 23 Ben Coyle m Boy 12 42:42,2

152. 25 Karen Mc Clintock f FO 43:37,8

153. 177 Tom Hannigan m M50 44:22,4

154. 84 Geraldine Rabbitte f FO 47:18,7

155. 28 Cormac Sweeney m Boy 12 48:21,8

156. 97 Lauryn Reid f Girl 12 50:40,5

LAP 1

1. 83 Meera Mustapha f Girl 12 19:03,0