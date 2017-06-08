Pat Taaffe the one to watch in Ramelton on Sunday

Local horse and pony racing resumes on Sunday, June 11th, at Hillsborough House, Ramelton.

The first of an eight race card gets underway at 2.30 pm.

Pat Taaffe, fresh from his treble in Porthall last month, will again be one to watch. Up and coming star, Sam Ewing, son of the former jockey, Warren Ewing, is another to keep tabs on. Nina Simpson will be deputising for the injured Dylan Browne McMonagle and will also have a few fancied mounts.

Refreshments on course. Bookmakers in attendance.