Donegal Community Games athletic finals this Sunday in Finn Valley

A huge crowd is expected at the County Athletic and Cycling finals which will take place in the Finn Valley Centre this Sunda. The Cycling will commence at 12noon and the Athletics at 1pm. All areas are expected to supply officals.

All gold medal winners in the different events will represent their County at the National finals in Dublin on August 19/20th.

The County boys Soccer final between Milford and Glenswilly took place in Bonagee and the large crowd was treated to a brilliant game of football. The game went to extra -time and then to a penalty shootout to decide the winners. The final score Milford 3, Glenswilly 2. The winners will now compete at the Ulster finals in Monaghan on June 17th. Thanks to Cathal Doherty for co-ordinating, referee Tony McNamee and the Bonagee FC for supplying the venue.

For information on the Games contact the Secretary 086 2244243.