How many times Diarmuid Connolly?

So the Dublin sharpshooter Diarmuid Connolly will miss 12 weeks after another indiscretion, this time with linesman Ciarán Brannigan on Saturday evening against Carlow.

Trouble seems to follow Connolly; sometimes he is unfortunate; sometimes he is not.

But you would think that by this stage he would have developed a little bit of savvy in how he deals with issues on the field.

In full flow he is, quite possibly, the most stylish footballer in Ireland, able to fire points from any angle off both feet. Few players of his size have the same balance.

Why he would want to be getting annoyed about a decision in a game that Dublin were always going to win, is the question that came to my mind. He just seems to be a magnet for controversy. He got a black card against Monaghan in the final game of the league that was never a black card; in the All-Ireland final last year against Mayo he was the victim of unfair treatment by Lee Keegan and ended up being black carded. That was rough justice.

However, on Saturday, he can have no complaints. You cannot put your hand on an official, even if it's very much minimal contact.

Hopefully, 12 weeks on the back benches will have the right effect. But somehow, methinks it will not.

Parish of Inver Abú

Things are stirring in the Parish of Inver with Naomh Naille (St. Naul’s to those of you who live outside the Gaeltacht)in celebratory mood this week after winning the All-Ireland Gaeltacht in Tourmakeady on Bank Holiday Monday.

There was a time when there would have been more watering holes in Mountcharles to celebrate the homecoming. Where once there were 10, now there are two.

But that wasn’t a deterrent as the team came back to town on Monday night after a tour of the parish. The commentators on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta kept referring to Inbhear, Drimarone agus Na Frasa; Mountcharles didn’t get a mention!

But they came out in good numbers from all parts of the parish on Monday night. Club President, Michael O’Boyle (or Michael Boyle as we knew him) was there along with the Lord Mayor, Michael Kerrigan, to greet the team.

“You keep giving my points to Barry,” says John Rose. I have that corrected now on the web John. Hard to keep track of these Rose boys.

There were a couple of big stories from the weekend - not least the springing of 40-something Patrick Burke to fill the goalkeeping role in the final after Gavin Mulreany had to return to his work duties with the Irish army.

Then there were the scoring exploits of Stephen Griffin over the four games - 1-7 against Moindearg; 1-9 against Baile Atha an Ghaortaigh; 0-9 against Lispole and 1-7 in the final against hosts Tuar Mhic Éadaigh - a little over ten points average per game.

But he didn’t get the man of the match award in the final. That went to Stuart Johnston, a very talented half-back, who can’t be far from attracting the attention of Rory Gallagher and Donegal.

Then overseeing all of this was the man from Kilcar, who just keeps on winning. John McNulty is a Lucky General; the more teams he manages, the luckier he gets.

John and Naomh Naille were a good fit; they are a club that I feel need an outside manager now and again. They have a lot of talent around at the moment and their main target is to get back up to Division Two football. The weekend away will have done them no harm.

They will go to Downings next year to defend their junior All-Ireland crown, but they will probably have to send their second team, as the first team will be competing at senior Gaeltacht level next year.

But for now, that is not a concern. Comhghairdeas libh uilig.

Sunday Game scrum

Did you see the new intro the Sunday Game uses now. It’s like the front row of a new-look rugby scrum, only with four props. Des Cahill looks a very uneasy hooker!