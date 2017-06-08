Rally crews to celebrate the memory of Thomas Maguire

With just over a week to go, the countdown is continuing to the start of the 2017 Donegal Joule International Rally.

Rally fans will have a chance to see some of the crews in action in a different sport next Wednesday night when they play their annual charity Drivers v Co-drivers soccer game at Ballyare.

The game is at 7.30pm and once again, it will be held in memory of rally navigator Thomas Maguire from Meath who lost his life in the Donegal Rally in 2010.

The team managers for the game are Conor Curley (Drivers) and Rory Kennedy (Co-drivers) and up until now, the Drivers have had the upperhand, winning every match so far.

"We're due a win," Rory Kennedy said.

"We haven't done so well up until now, and we owe them one.

"But in all seriousness, it's a always a great night and it's nice that we can play this match in memory of our friend Thomas Maguire. Everyone is welcome to come along to Ballyare and we're hoping to see a good crowd there."