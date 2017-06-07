Donegal GAA stewards receive apology from Co Board over meals issue

Donegal GAA stewards, who did not receive the customary meal after last month’s Ulster championship game in Ballybofey, have received an apology from the Donegal County Board.

The apology was issued by county treasurer, Cieran Kelly, through Edward Molloy, the head steward and the man responsible for recruiting stewards for the game.

In his correspondence to the head steward the treasurer admitted that he had erred in not providing the 50 or so Donegal stewards with a meal.

He stated that he mistakenly thought meals were only provided after county finals, and that he had since discovered that meals were provided after the previous year’s game against Fermanagh.

He asked Mr Molloy to convey his apology to the stewards for the error.