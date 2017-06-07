Bumper Bank Holiday weekend for Letterkenny 24/7 members

There was no such thing as a Bank Holiday rest for 24/7 members with countless events taking place across the country and as always some very impressive performances from our members. Well done to all competitors.

TriAthy

Three club members made the trip to Athy for the Olympic and Double Olypmic Distance Triathlons at the weekend. Gavin Crawford performed well finishing 6th in a time of 2:10:34 in the Olympic distance event.

Shane McNulty had an impressive performance in the Double Olympic distance finishing the 3k swim, 80k bike course and 20km in a time of 05:02:46 with Clint Doherty also showing the longer distances are no prpblem to him finishing in 5:25:46.

Cuilcagh Sprint Triathlon

Sisters Emma McGee and Catherine McKinley travelled to Cavan for their first sprint triathlon of the season on Saturday, the duo putting in very impressive performances. Once again 24/7 ladies featured on the podium with Emma finishing 2nd female overall in 01:14:40. Catherine was 4th overall in 01:17:46- agonisingly just 11seconds away from a podium finish.

Crooked Lake Sprint Triathlon

Husband and wife duo Anthony and Linda Sweeney took on the Crooked Lake sprint triathlon held in Co. Down as their first triathlon of the season. Anthony finished in a time of 01:19:04 and Linda Sweeney in 01:48:25.

Metalman Swim Series Round1

Karen Craword led the 24/7 competitors home in choppy conditions in Sligo on Saturday finishing the 1k event in 18:24 (3rd Female). Patrick Patton completed the swim in20mins with Elaine Gallagher and Ailbhe Dunne finishing in 24:27 and 24:34 respectively. Round 2 up next week.



Gartan Adventure Race

24/7 members topped the podium in Sundays Gartan Adventure Race. Michael Logue was first male in the 46k kayak, cycle and run event in a time of 2:07:10. Siobhan Gallagher was first female in a time of 2:15:40

SSE Derry City Walled Marathon

Adrian Callaghan completed the Walled City Marathon on Sunday in an impressive 03:24:01. Colin Dean took a last-minute entry for the race and finished in a time of 03:34:33.

5k Roundup

Letterkenny Gaels 5k

Paul Doherty and Paul Cullen were inseparable in the Letterkenny Gaels both crossing the line in 18:50. Terence Quinn, as consistent as ever, finished in 23:19.

Ramelton 5k

Niamh McDaid performed well after cycling to Thursdays 5k in Ramelton finishing in 21:43. Amanda McNulty also ran well crossing the line in 23:22.

Club Training

Club training continues as follows:

Monday: Open water swimming@Gartan-6.30pm

Tuesday: Track session- 7.45pm

Wednesday: Swim session- Advanced 7-8pm, Intermediate/ Beginners 8-9pm

Thursday: Brick/TT session 7.00pm- this week is a TT session starting at Foxhall at 7pm sharp- Marshals this week are Aidan Gallagher, Elaine Gallagher, Alastair Hetherington

Saturday: Club cycle leaves from Aura at 8am

Saturday: Swim session- 6-7pm (please note prepayment does not cover the cost of Saturday sessions.

