TRIATHLON
Bumper Bank Holiday weekend for Letterkenny 24/7 members
There was no such thing as a Bank Holiday rest for 24/7 members with countless events taking place across the country and as always some very impressive performances from our members. Well done to all competitors.
TriAthy
Three club members made the trip to Athy for the Olympic and Double Olypmic Distance Triathlons at the weekend. Gavin Crawford performed well finishing 6th in a time of 2:10:34 in the Olympic distance event.
Shane McNulty had an impressive performance in the Double Olympic distance finishing the 3k swim, 80k bike course and 20km in a time of 05:02:46 with Clint Doherty also showing the longer distances are no prpblem to him finishing in 5:25:46.
Cuilcagh Sprint Triathlon
Sisters Emma McGee and Catherine McKinley travelled to Cavan for their first sprint triathlon of the season on Saturday, the duo putting in very impressive performances. Once again 24/7 ladies featured on the podium with Emma finishing 2nd female overall in 01:14:40. Catherine was 4th overall in 01:17:46- agonisingly just 11seconds away from a podium finish.
Crooked Lake Sprint Triathlon
Husband and wife duo Anthony and Linda Sweeney took on the Crooked Lake sprint triathlon held in Co. Down as their first triathlon of the season. Anthony finished in a time of 01:19:04 and Linda Sweeney in 01:48:25.
Metalman Swim Series Round1
Karen Craword led the 24/7 competitors home in choppy conditions in Sligo on Saturday finishing the 1k event in 18:24 (3rd Female). Patrick Patton completed the swim in20mins with Elaine Gallagher and Ailbhe Dunne finishing in 24:27 and 24:34 respectively. Round 2 up next week.
Gartan Adventure Race
24/7 members topped the podium in Sundays Gartan Adventure Race. Michael Logue was first male in the 46k kayak, cycle and run event in a time of 2:07:10. Siobhan Gallagher was first female in a time of 2:15:40
SSE Derry City Walled Marathon
Adrian Callaghan completed the Walled City Marathon on Sunday in an impressive 03:24:01. Colin Dean took a last-minute entry for the race and finished in a time of 03:34:33.
5k Roundup
Letterkenny Gaels 5k
Paul Doherty and Paul Cullen were inseparable in the Letterkenny Gaels both crossing the line in 18:50. Terence Quinn, as consistent as ever, finished in 23:19.
Ramelton 5k
Niamh McDaid performed well after cycling to Thursdays 5k in Ramelton finishing in 21:43. Amanda McNulty also ran well crossing the line in 23:22.
Club Training
Club training continues as follows:
Monday: Open water swimming@Gartan-6.30pm
Tuesday: Track session- 7.45pm
Wednesday: Swim session- Advanced 7-8pm, Intermediate/ Beginners 8-9pm
Thursday: Brick/TT session 7.00pm- this week is a TT session starting at Foxhall at 7pm sharp- Marshals this week are Aidan Gallagher, Elaine Gallagher, Alastair Hetherington
Saturday: Club cycle leaves from Aura at 8am
Saturday: Swim session- 6-7pm (please note prepayment does not cover the cost of Saturday sessions.
Full Results
TriAthy
Olympic
Gavin Crawford 2:10:34
Double Olympic
Shane McNulty 5:02:42
Clint Doherty 5:25:46
Cuilcagh Sprint Triathlon
Emma McGee 1:14:40 2nd Female
Catherine McKinley 1:17:26 4th Female
Crooked Lake Sprint Triathlon
Anthony Sweeney 01:19:04
Linda Sweeney 01:48:25
SSE Derry City Walled Marathon
Adrian Callaghan 03:24:01
Colin Dean 03:34:33
Metalman Swim Series Round 1
Long Distance 1k
Karen Crawford 18:24 3rd Female
Patrick Patton 20:00
Elaine Gallagher 24:27
Ailbhe Dunne 24:34
Gartan Adventure Race
Long Distance Event
Michael Logue 2:07:10 1st Male
Siobhan Gallagher 2:15:40 1st Female
Letterkenny Gaels 5k
Paul Doherty 18:50
Paul Cullen 18:50
Terence Quinn 23:19
Ramelton 5k
Niamh McDaid 21:43
Amanda McNulty 23:22
Linda Sweeney 24:27
