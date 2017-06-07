Realt na Mara Bundoran apply for U-16s to play with Naomh  Brid

Donegal GAA executive committee are to discuss an application from Realt Na Mara, Bundoran to allow the club’s U-16 players play with Naomh Brid/Pettigo.

The application was made by the club at Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Donegal county committee.

The committee heard Realt Na Mara had only six U-16 players and were in no position to field an U-16 teams in this year’s U-16 championship.

Meanwhile also at Monday night’s meeting six Na Rossa players were given clearance to play with Dungloe in the forthcoming U-21 football championship.