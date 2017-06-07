Sean McGoldrick in action in Belfast this Saturday night

Sean McGoldrick, the professional boxer with the Ballyshannon connection, will have his second professional fight this Saturday night in Belfast.

Sean, whose father Liam is a native of Cashelard, Ballyshannon, will meet Ricky Starkey, as part of the undercard of the Burnett V Haskins fight at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

McGoldrick was an impressive winner in his opening fight at the Manchester Arena against Brett Fidoe, and will be anxious to continue his upward curve as a professional.

Speaking to the Democrat this week, McGoldrick said he was really looking forward to fighting on Irish soil.

“That's right. Training has gone to plan and I'm excited to get in there on Saturday night,” said Sean.

“Ricky has a winning record and it's a tough test for my second fight but one I'm confident of overcoming,” he said. Starkey has had four fights so far, winning three of them.

“He comes to win and has got an all action style so that should make an exciting match up for the people watching.

“I’m really looking forward to it and privileged to be a part of such a great night of boxing.

“Saturday can't come quick enough and I'm excited to be boxing in front of an Irish crowd,” said McGoldrick.

Among those expected to attend the fight on Saturday night are Donegal’s Jason Quigley and Peter O’Donnell, who is a family friend of the McGoldricks.

After the fight, Sean plans to spend some time around the Ballyshannon area.