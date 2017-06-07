St Eunan's O'Donnell Park in running for GAA County Ground Award

St Eunan’s GAA officials are anxiously awaiting the results of the GAA County Ground of the Year award winner.

The club ground, O’Donnell Park, was visited by Croke Park staff earlier this week in a final inspection before a decision is made.

O’Donnell Park is in the running for the award after being shortlisted for the prestigious national award for county grounds.

Others on the short list include Semple Stadium, Thurles; Pairc Uí Rinn, Cork; Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon; St. Conleth’s Park, Kildare and Wexford Park, O’Donnell Park make up the shortlist of six for the annual award.

O’Donnell Park is the only secondary county ground to make the shortlist. All the other are main county grounds.

St Eunan’s groundsman, Vincent McGlynn, accompanied the inspectors on their visit.

“The two lads were very impressed with what they saw here at O’Donnell Park,” said Vincent

“It’s a great honour for the club to receive this nomination – we’re the only secondary county ground nominated.

“To be shortlisted with some of the pitches on that list is a great testament to the work we do given how much our pitch is used.”

Over 50 games have been played in O’Donnell Park already this season.”

The result will be announced in the coming weeks with the winner being presented with the award during half-time of a major championship game in Croke Park later in the summer by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail.