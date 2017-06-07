Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers drawn last week were 7-2-6-8-5-1-4-3. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €6100.

Well done to the U14 boys who had another great victory over Convoy away on Friday night.

The ladies lost to Claregalway in the semi-final of the All Ireland Gaeltacht on Saturday down in Tourmakeady. Playing with the wind in the first half they went in at half time four points up at half-time. In the second half Claregalway took control and seemed to have all the luck. Glenfin hit the bar and also hit the post twice and things could have been a lot different if anyone of these chances had went in but it wasn’t to be and Claregalway ran out winners on a score of Glenfin 07 Claregalway 3.12. Claregalway went on to win the All Ireland beating Moycullen in the final.

The third team continued their good run with a draw away to Glen on Friday night.

MALIN

The seniors drew with Buncrana at the weekend and they now have three home games in-a-row. They play Aodh Ruadh, Killybegs and Cloughaneely.

The club would like to thank all those young and old who supported the Sports day in Connolly Park last Sunday. The charity this year is the Alzheimer’s Unit, Carndonagh.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1000. The numbers drawn were 7-3-4-5-6-2-1. The €50 went to Margaret Raymond, Redford, Culdaff. Next week’s jackpot is €1050. The Club Lotto can now be purchased online on KlubFunder.com.

The under 12s beat Carndonagh last Tuesday in the Gerry O’Neill 15-a-side tournament.

They are also playing a playoff on Thursday in the 11-a-side tournament against Naomh Padraig Muff and Buncrana, with the top two going through to the final next Sunday.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The junior team travelled to Goodmayes last Tuesday evening to take on Thomas McCurtains in round three of the League.

The Young Guns got off to a strong start and they led by two points 0-5 to 0-3.

And they still led by a point up heading into the last 10 minutes of the match, but this is when McCurtains pushed on and continued to chip away at the scoreboard before the killer blow as they scored a late goal. That was to be the final score of the game as McCurtains ran out winners on a score line of 1-12 to 1-07.

Race Night is on this Friday 9th June in the 3 Wishes, North Harrow. This is one of our main fundraisers of the year so please come along and support. Please return all race card by Wednesday at the latest and ensure you get down early on Friday to enjoy the Craic!

Our English-born Junior team will travel to Donegal next weekend of 17th June where they will play Naomh Columba in Glen in a challenge game at 5pm.

There was no jackpot winner in this week's lotto.

MOVILLE

A couple of up and coming and very important events for your diary. First up is our 22nd Annual Golf Classic that will take place on Saturday the 24th of June at Greencastle Golf Club. A timesheet is in operation and you can book your tee time by calling the golf club on 00353749381013.

The Stars of the future this year’s Kellogg's Cúl Camp takes place from the July 10th to 14th. Places can now be booked online via the Kellogg's GAA Cul Camps website.

The senior ladies have been drawn against Carndonagh, in championship. The first round will be a two legged affair with the ladies away in the first leg on the 9th of July and the return leg at home on the 23rd of July. The winners of this round will go on to play Ardara in the semi finals.

The senior men continued their fine form and recorded an excellent result over Inishowen neighbours Burt on Saturday evening.

The very best of luck to our club members who are sitting the Junior and Leaving Certificate exams.

IORRAS

The senior men got back to winning ways with a good win away to Muff on Sunday.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn for Thursday June 1st were numbers drawn were 13, 16, 18, 23. The €15 winners were Micheala Bradley, Ballinlough. Kathleen Friel, Dunaff, Jack Mc Laughlin, Black Mountain, Malin, John Harkin, Shore Road, Ballyliffin,Brid Grant, Magheramore.

Jackpot next week €3,380.

Ticket orders for the Donegal v Tyrone Ulster Football Championship semi-final are now being taken. All requests to John Friel on 0860523550 by cob this Friday June 9th.

The Kellogg's Gaa Cul Camp in Straid from July 3rd to 7th July. Link below with all details and how to book online too.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/. We would encourage all parents to book your child online.

BUNCRANA

The club wishes to extend sympathies to Paddy and Betty Cunningham and their extended family and friends on the sad passing of Mary Dreelan, Betty’s mother, in Carlow.

We would also like to extend our sympathies to Donal and Sinead O’Brien and their extended family and friends on the untimely death of Sandra Murphy O’Brien.

Congratulations to club hurler Cathal Og Wilson on his selection to be part of an the Ulster GAA Elite Academy 2017.

The club wishes to thank everyone on the success of our information evening on Wednesday night, 31st May.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were: 11, 19, 20, 28. There was no jackpot winner.The next Jackpot is €1,675.

Michelle McKenna is organising a two week second hand shop at The Plaza Buncrana Drop In Centre from Monday 5th to Saturday 17th June 2017. If you can help in any way please contact Michelle on 0866076007.

Our U10 boys hosted Derry’s Steelstown on Monday evening in The Scarvey.

Some of our U12s were in Newry on Saturday, 3rd June, for the annual All Ireland U12 Tournament.

Our lads were among over 850 players on the day, from 46 teams from 13 different counties.

The club held an underage blitz in the Scarvey on Sunday morning, 4th June.

Hard luck to our U14 hurlers who lost to Burt in the Minor A Championship final.

Donegal minor hurlers recorded a convincing win over the Orchard county, Armagh, in Mac Cumhaill Park today in the Ulster Minor quarter-final. Buncrana players Fiachra MacLochlainn at fullback, PJ Mc Carron at centre halfback, Paul Tourish in midfield, Dylan Duffy at centre half forward and Aaron Craig at full forward all played key roles in the win.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 3,8, 9, 12,16. The €50 winners were Patrick Mc Donagh, 41 Manorlands, Trim, Co Meath; Donna Quinn c/o Bird’s Nest, Bundoran; Martin Toye, Creeslough, Co Donegal. This week's jackpot is €5850.

The seniors travelled to Milford and it was to be another disappointing result going down 2-15 to 2-11 to the home side.

The U8s travelled to Ballyshannon to compete in a Blitz last Saturday.

The ladies are currently having a fundraiser with Guess the Score cards for the ladies Ulster semi final.

The U12s have a blitz in Glenfin on Saturday at 11am. The U14s lost out to Urris on Saturday and they now wait to see if they are in semi-final or if they are in a play off.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park, Bundoran, from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

KILLYBEGS

Congrats to former player Seamie Coleman who was honoured on Friday in receiving The Freedom of Donegal. Well done to Seamie and his family, we are all very proud of you and wish you continued success.

ST MICHAEL’S

The seniors were at home to Four Masters on Saturday night last at the Bridge and the young side recorded a good victory.

The reserve game was off as Four Masters were unable to field a team.

There will be a club meeting in the Clubhouse on this Thursday the 8th June at 8pm.

Anyone looking for tickets please state whether you require seated or terrace tickets otherwise your tickets will automatically be ordered as terrace tickets.

Also please clearly specify if OAP/student/u16. There is no deadline date or prices for tickets at present. Text Annmarie 0879454107 or Patricia 0861239435.

There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,4,10,16,17,18. Seven people matched five and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Michael McDermott, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough. This week’s jackpot is €3750.

The Kellogs Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31th to Friday 4th August for boys and girls aged from, 6 to 13 years.

The U 6s, U 8s and U10s Academy continues, at the Bridge from 11 am until 12:30 on Sunday mornings. . Matches beginning soon. Enquiries please to contact Bernard on 087 248 1402.

Well done to the U14 team and management on their win away to Fanad Gaels last Monday evening.

Congrats and well done to all involved in getting St Michael's Ladies set up again. It was a proud day for everyone at Clg Naomh Micheal when 22 girls u 12 years took to the pitch in Killygordon and achieved great results in their three games.

GAEIL FHANADA

The Ulster semi-final between Donegal and Tyrone takes place in Clones on Sunday 18th June. Please place your ticket orders with Fiona no later than Wednesday 7th June.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4, 14, 16, 23, 24. There was no jackpot winner. The €100 winner was Michael Carr, Tullyconnell. Next week's jackpot: €2,450.

Gaeil Fhánada made it seven wins out of eight with a hard fought win over Naomh Bríd.

Gaeil Fhánada are delighted to launch our 'Gaels Le Chéile' program.

This program is a very worthwhile, rewarding fundraiser which will provide much needed funds to our club. The fundraiser is aimed at our exiled Gaels who will be entered into cash draws, receive club rewards and updates as well as some extra rewards that are involved in the program. Check out our Facebook page for more information.

Gaeil Fhánada will be hosting their annual Sports Day for all the primary schools in the area on Tuesday the 13th of June.

If anyone could spare a few hours and would like to help out please contact Margaretta McConigley or Bridie Doherty by the 6th of June.

Gaeil Fhanada invite tenders for the grass maintenance of the new club pitch in Portsalon which opens in August. Please contact 0863568155 for further details.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Last weekend both our reserve and senior footballers lost their games to Naomh Muire.

Well done to Cathair O'Dochartaigh and Brian Diver who played with the Donegal minor hurlers in their impressive victory over Armagh in the Ulster quarter final in Ballybofey at the weekend.

Congratulations to Peter O'Donnell who came joint second in the Donegal Senior Puc Fada competition.

We hosted our annual 5k Road Race, Fun Run and Walk on Tuesday evening last.

Ivan Toner was the overall winner while Marian Kerr won was the First Lady home.

We will be holding a Cake sale in the Church of the Irish Martyrs Community Room after Mass on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th. Please contact Catherine 087 683 9925 or Aideen 086 816 3605 to donate.

On Saturday morning our U-8 footballers travelled to Killygordan for a Blitz versus Red Hughs. Both clubs fielded three teams with a mix of boys and girls on each side.

Thanks to Damien Wilson and Red Hugh’s for the hospitality and a very well run blitz.

Two teams from the Letterkenny Gaels U10s squad took part the annual Joe Larry Memorial tournament in Ardara, on Monday 5th June.

Our U10 girls travelled to Carndonagh to take part in a blitz on Friday. Gaels fielded two teams. Both teams had four matches against teams from Carndonagh, Burt, St Eunan’s, Muff and Na Magha.

NA ROSSA

The seniors dug deep at the weekend to register a valuable point away to Convoy. This keeps the lads in contention in second place on the league table a point behind Naomh Colmcille.

Members looking to book tickets for Donegal's Ulster semi-final against Tyrone should have their order into club secretary Pat Boyle by 9pm this Thursday evening 8th June.

The under 10 squad participated in a blitz competition in Ardara last Monday.

The under 12s are well through their round robin section of the competition and are competing very well with limited squad numbers and a very young side.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. The numbers drawn were 4,5,14, 23. The jackpot was not won. The lucky dip winners who receive €50 each were Cassie Rose Melly, Madavagh and Mary McDaid Cloughwally. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €3,950.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 7 14 20 agus 26 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Lucy Ní Shiadhail, an Gleann agus Ris Nic Uilinn, Smithboro, Co. Mhuineacháin. Fuair siad €75 an duine.

B’é Dónal Mac Rodaigh, Leargan Riach, a fuair an duais tinrimh an béile do bheirt agus b’é Natasha Irvine a fuair an buidéal fíona. Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog, a fuair duais an díoltóra. €5,500 atá sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain i dTeach Óstais an Chuain.

Comhghairdeachas leis na girseachaí Faoi -14 as a mbuaidh mhór in éadan a gcomharsana béaldorais, an Tearmann Dé Domhnaigh is chuaigh thart. Bhí girseachaí na nDúnaibh róláidir ón tús agus bhí siad ‘un tosaigh go maith ag leath-am. Cé go raibh coimhlint ghéar idir an dá fhoireann bhí buaidh mhaith ag na Dúnaibh sa deireadh. Maith sibh a ghirseachaí.

Ar an drochuair b’éigean an traenáil do Faoi -6 agus Faoi-8 a chur ar ceal ar an tseachtain is chuaigh thart. Beidh achan rud mar is gnách ar an tseachtain seo. Beidh Blitz do Faoi—8 i mBaile na nGallóglach ag deireadh na seachtaine seo. Beidh níos mó faoi seo ag an traenáil.

Bhí Blitz maith ag an fhoireann Faoi—10 in éadan Fánaid Dé Sathairn. Seo istigh idir na ceathaideacha. Buíochas d’Fhánaid as theacht anall.

Bhí a gcluiche deireanach ag an fhoireann Faoi—12 in éadan Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn ar an tseachtain is chuaigh thart. Beidh a gcéad chluiche eile i gcluiche ceathrú ceannais Roinn 2. Beidh níos mó eolais faoi seo níos moille.

Tá sos anois ag an fhoireann Faoi –16 agus na Mionúir go dtí go mbeidh na scrúdaithe thart.

Good luck to all the boys and girls who are doing exams over the coming few weeks.

Rinne an fhoireann tacaíochta an turas fada go Tuar Mhic Éadaigh ag deireadh na seachtaine le páirt a ghlacadh i gComórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ach cha raibh ádh ar bith leo.

Ach le cothrom na féínne a thabhairt do na Dúnaibh throid siad go cróga go deireadh an chluiche.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the €900 lotto jackpot in Monday night's draw. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 15, 22

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Robert Duncan, Drumrooske and Hugh Duncan, C/O Paul Duncan.

A huge well done goes to the U10 boys football team who won the A Cup in the Joe 'Larry' Gallagher Memorial Competition in Ardara on Monday.

The club entered two teams on the day with both teams doing themselves and the club proud. In the group games our older U10 team defeated Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Muire. Our younger U10 team drew with Gaoth Dobhair before putting on a great display against Naomh Muire.

Our younger U10 team lost out to Buncrana after extra time in the Shield. Our older U10 team defeated Buncrana in an end to end game in the cup quarter finals before putting in an outstanding display in the semi finals against Cloughaneely. The cup final pitted us against Naomh Conaill. The boys had a bad start to the final, being 5-2 down at half time but they dug deep and showed great character to win out 8-7 with a number of superb points including a late Zach Campbell score to seal the win.

ST EUNAN'S

The seniors and reserves had mixed results in Dungloe, on Saturday evening.

The seniors got back to winning ways but the reserves lost.

The junior men got back to winning ways on Friday evening with a good victory over MacCumhaills.

The U14 Hurlers are due to meet Dungloe in the county semi-final.

The U14 Division One footballers had a good win over Gaoth Dobhair on Friday evening . They now advance to the Northern League final.

The U14 girls footballers had another good win at the weekend away to Ardara.

The U12 boys Group One team had another good win last week away to St. Michael’s. The U11 matches were called off and will be refixed for this week.

The first U8 blitz of the season takes place this Saturday (10th) and we are hosting St. Michael’s, Fanad Gaels and Letterkenny Gaels 2. Games at 11

Our Rally Camp is going to be very busy this year and help will be needed. If you can help out, please text John Haran and let him know what times suit you 086-2133 522.

Our Cúl Camps are now available to book online at www.kelloggsculcamps.ie. We have Hurling and Camogie July 3rd – 7th and Football July 31st - August 4th. Online bookers will get their kit on the first day of camp according to the County Board.

Congratulations to Ciarán Greene and Leigh Marley who celebrated their wedding over the weekend in Downings.

AN TEARMAINN

The club would like to offer our sympathies to the Friel family on the death of Anton Friel, Letterfad. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.

The seniors recorded a win over MacCumhaills, in the league on Saturday evening.

The June monthly meeting will be held from 7.30 - 9 pm on Thursday 8th June at the Clubhouse.

We have a scratch card competition with a prize of €500 for the winner of the scratchcard that has the time of the first goal in the Ulster Championship semi-final encounter between Donegal and Tyrone. The cards will be circulated in the next week, and will be on sale at local venues, your support would be much appreciated.

There were no jackpot winners of last week's lotto draw. The numbers drawn were 9, 14, 21 and 26 . The match three 3 winner was J Campbell c/o Bingo and the open draw winner was Leonard Crumlish c/o bingo.

Commiserations to our under 14 boys who lost out to Downings on Monday night, their first defeat in this campaign.

Termon u12 boys played against very good Cloughaneely sides last Wednesday in the final league match of the year.

Both our teams did very well and every player gave They won seven out of nine matches and should get through to a playoff.

Hard luck to our u14 girls who lost to Downings in the League final on Sunday in Downings.

NAOMH BRID

The under 8s had their second blitz of the season away in St. Nauls.

Naomh Brid are holding a dance in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey, on Saturday 24th June. Music by Kieran McAree.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,450. The numbers drawn were 17, 12, 15, 17, 18.

The €25 winners were Jenny O'Malley, Geraldine Walsh, Oisin Brogan, Ronan Gallagher. Next draw in 7 arches on 12th June.

The club would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the family of Sean Gallagher. Sean held the position of county board delegate, secretary, referee, manager, and executive. May he rest in peace.