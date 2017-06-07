'Harte of the Matter' - A marathon effort

“Even if the hopes you started out with are dashed, hope has to be maintained.”

These words were penned by the great Derry man Seamus Heaney on the back of the finishers' medals at last Sunday's Walled City Marathon in Derry.

It was a marvelous occasion to be watching the runners get through the 26 miles and 385 yards. It was a tremendous event and very well organised through the streets of Derry, going over the Foyle.

Over 1,000 people took part but the crowds supporting it were great and it was fantastic to meet so many Donegal folk who had trained for the marathon. The faces of the finishers is a sight to behold and genuine support offered by the fans on the streets of Derry was a pleasure to see.

It certainly brought the streets of Derry to life and my son Lochlainn finished in just over four hours which was a great time.

Marathons are a test of physical endurance and mental toughness. The body is not made to run 26 miles but because of sportsmen and women whose spirit cannot be dampened, it can be achieved.

I remember starting to train for my first marathon and after five minutes I was breathless. However, after six months of good training and healthy eating I finished the Dublin Marathon in 1982 in just over four hours.

For me that was an achievement because up until then, I had no idea how to run a marathon! I've since completed 13 races (14 including crossing the line in Derry) and this spirit has been kept alive by people like Danny McDaid and my good friend Peter McGlynn who has taken part in over 150 marathons and is still going strong, finishing the Derry marathon in 4.17 hours.

For many of those who take part in marathons, the reasons are as varied as the times in the race. We all have a reason to run a marathon, it may be to improve our health and fitness or to push ourselves beyond our comfort zone.

Everyone has a good reason otherwise they wouldn't attempt it. The dark days of training will become the best day of your life when you cross the finish line. Believe me, I've done it.

To run 26 miles is an achievement and when you complete one, you realize how much of an impact it will have on you and those closest to you because they run every mile with you in their minds.

It's all about commitment and focus, the 20 mile mark is only in your head, and to complete a marathon at any level is an achievement that only the runner can fully comprehend.

Lochlainn, my son, who was running the Derry marathon in aid of the “No Barriers Foundation” which is an initiative of Letterkenny man Johnny Loughrey. It's a great charity that is helping to develop an inclusive health facility equipped with specialist neurological equipment allowing anyone with a disability to train and improve their current level of physical health. Lochlainn was also supported by his fiancé Dr. Eimear Gibbons who was at every vantage point with gels, oranges and motivation.

Given the horrendous events in London it was ironic that I was standing in Derry on Sunday, a city besieged by terrorists and yet in June 2017 I'm watching my son and hundreds of others from both sides of the community cross the Peace Bridge with one purpose and united in sport.

I am so proud, not just of my son's achievemen,t but of Derry's achievement.

Derry's Marathon is living proof that terrorists will never win and the spirit and the character of human endeavor will overcome any obstacle.

It was not just aoubt running a marathon, it was a marathon of courage, of perseverance, of unity, of support and above all, of people.