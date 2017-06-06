Donegal Links Golf Classic a major success

The Donegal Links Classic was held over three days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

The event was hailed as another major success with over 400 golfers participating. The competition was staged on the Ballyliffen, Portsalon and Rosapenna golf courses.

The results were as follows:



Monday 29th May

Ballyliffen Team Winners. Points: 113 pts Liam Breen (Rosapenna) 12 36pts Sheila Breen (Rosapenna) 12 36pts Chris Breen (Rugby) 9 41pts Mark McNulty(Ballybofey) 20 11pts Individual Results 1st Cathal Toland (Portsalon) 14 41pts 2nd Peadar Boyce (Rosapenna) 10 40pts Gross: Shane Sweeney (Rosapenna) 6 33 Gross Pts BOT 3rd Johnny Shields (Portsalon) 5 38pts International: Donald Moody (Nerepark) 7 35p

Portsalon Team Winners 109 Points: 107pts Cormac McKenna (17) St Annes 35pts Stephen McKenna (23) Loughall 38pts Paddy McRory (13) St Annes 29pts Conor McGuigan (17) Armagh 34pts Individual Results 1st John Flynn (7) The Dunnerholme GC 41pts 2nd Jennie Flanagan (12) C.O.D. 39pts 3rd Kevin McFadden (20) Portsalon 38pts B.O.T. GROSS: Tyrone Currie (3) The Dunnerholme GC 32pts International: Andy Wilson (13) Kilsyth 37pts

Rosapenna Team Winners 114pts • Garvin Toye (Rosapenna) 15 with 39pts • Charlie McBride (Rosapenna) 14 with 38pts • Tommy Ferguson (Rosapenna) 13 with 37pts • Mick Gallagher (Rosapenna) 7 with 31pts Individual Result 1st Aidan Friel (Rosapenna) 8 with 40pts bot 2nd Colm Moriarty (Stackstown) 15 with 40pts Gross Sean McCormack (Galgorm) 6 with 32 gross bts 3rd Michael Bradley Jnr (Rosapenna) 9 with 39pts bot International Barbara Accordi (GC Frassanelle, Italy) 30 with 37pts



Tuesday 30th May

Ballyliffen Team Winners Sean Connor Rockmount (22) 37pts • Gerry Mc Sorley Rockmount (10) 35pts • Michael Mc Givern Rockmount (10) 33pts • Gary Adair Rockmount (13) 31pts Individual Results 1st Michael Bradley Rosapenna (9) 40pts 2nd Kevin McCrystal Rosapenna (11) 36pts bot Gross Mick Gallagher Rosapenna (7) 29pts bot 3rd Anthony Morgan Kirkhill (9) 36pts bot International Fedrizzi Renata Italy (24) 35pts

Portsalon Team Winners Points: 115pts Shaun Shields (15) Portsalon 40pts Cathal Toland (15) Portsalon 40pts Tony Kingston (13) Portsalon 35pts Stephen Connolly (6) Portsalon 32pts Individual Results 1st Michael Shields (18) Portsalon 38pts 2nd Anton Van Rhijn (24) Westwoud 37pts B.O.T. 3rd Shiela Breen (12) Rosapenna 37pts GROSS: Michael Hayes (4) Belvoir Park 32pts International: Donna Hughes (21) England 36pts B.O.T.

Rosapenna Team Winners Cormac McKenna (St Annes) 17 with 33pts • Stephen McKenna (Loughall) 23 with 35pts • Conor McGuigan (Armagh) 17 with 25pts • Paddy McRory (Loughall) 13 with 29 pts Individual 1st John Flynn (The Dunnerholme GC) 7 with 34pts bot 2nd Jimmy Johnston (Cowglen) 21 with 34pts Gross Ali McGregor (Cushendall) 4 with 29 gross pts 3rd Edel Doherty (Cawder GC) 19 with 33pts International Gerard Dixon (The Dunnerholme GC) 6 with 31pts

Wednesday 31st

Ballyliffen Team Winners 106pts Patrick Mc Conologue (Ballyliffin) 14 32pts Paul Mc Conologue (Killarney) 9 30pts Ciaran Mc Conologue (Ballyliffin) 10 40pts Denis Mc Conologue (Ballyliffin) 8 34pts Individual Results 1st Seamus Taffe (European Club) 24 39pts bot 2nd Jimmy Chawke (Skerries) 15 39pts GROSS: Tim Milburn (Lingan) 4 28 Gross Pts 3rd Eamon Sweeney (Ballyliffin) 17 35pts BOT International: John Flynn (The Dunnerholme GC) 7 pts

Portsalon Team Winners 103pts Peter Smyth (11) Rosapenna 31pts Michael Bradley (9) Rosapenna 33pts O. McGowan (12) Portsalon 36pts K. Barrens (14) Portsalon 34pts Individual Results 1st Mary Cooney (24) Carrickmines 41pts 2nd Deidre O’Tool (12) Portsalon 38pts B.O.T. 3rd Chris McNamara (13) Cregmore 38pts GROSS: Alvise Romanato (2) Frassanelle 29pts International: Brunello Donatella (19) Italy 37pts

Rosapenna Team Winners 109pts • Michael Shields (Portsalon) 18 with 39pts • Gerry Hannon (Portsalon) 14 with 35pts • John Shields (Portsalon) 5 with 35pts • Gareth McLarnon (Portsalon) 13 with 23pts Individual 1st Mary Molloy (Galway Bay) 32 with 40pts 2nd Ann Currie (Rosapenna) 17 with 39pts Gross Daniel Vaughan (Ardglass) +1 with 30pts 3rd Liam Breen (Rosapenna) 12 with 38pts International Graham Shorter (Luffenham) 17 with 34pts.

Overall results:

Overall Team winners 1st John Shields, Gareth McLarnon, Michael Shields & Gerry Hannon with 324pts , Runners Up Stephen Connolly, Cathal Toland, Shaun Shields & Tony Kingston with 320pts 3rd Paul Travers, Shane Sweeney, Peadar Boyce & Mickey Treanor with 315pts

International Team Winners F Maria Rivalta, A Romanato, L Dalle Donne & S Toffano

Overall Individual 1st Michael Bradley Jnr (Rosapenna) 9 with 112pts 2nd Kevin McCrystal (Rosapenna) 11 with 109pts Gross Michael Hayes (Belvoir Park) 4 with 90pts 3rd Liam Breen (Rosapenna) 11 with 108pts

International Singles John Flynn (The Dunnerholme) 7 with 108pts