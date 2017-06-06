Donegal Jiu Jitsu team claim huge medal haul at Irish Open

A 40 strong group from the Rilion Gracie Jiu Jitsu team in Donegal claimed seven gold, seven silver and three bronze medals at the Irish Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Open in Dublin at the weekend.

One of the biggest martial arts tournament in Ireland, hundreds of competitors from around the country battled it out in various divisions categorized by age, belt colour and weight.

Among the gold winners were twin brothers Anthony McGlynn and Stephen McGlynn, Dillon Doherty, Rory Sweeney, William Timoney, Kirk Mullen and Igors Dedovs.

The silver medal winners were Liam McBride, Emer Martin, Gabriel Sanches, Igors Dedovs in the absolute division, Ronan Doherty, Paddy McBride, John Brown and Darren Giles.

Bronze medal winners included Pat Malloy, Nathaniel Doherty and Gabriel Sanches (absolute).

Rilion Gracie Ireland clubs have five club locations in Donegal including Letterkenny, Donegal town, Gaoth Dobhair, Cranford and Inishowen.

Head coach, black belt Brian “Barney” Coyle said he was very happy with the team’s performance adding they “showed great respect and courage” on the day.