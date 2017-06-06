Results from Monday's St. Catherine's 5k in Killybegs

The 5ks continued in Donegal on bank holiday Monday with the St. Catherine's band fundraising 5k in Killybegs.

Paul McKelvey of Rosses AC was the first athlete home in 19 minutes 32 seconds.

Shayna Boyle was first female athlete in 25.53.

Well done to all involved in what was another successful event.

Here's a list of the finishers:

St. Catherine's Band 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 148 Paul Mc Kelvey m MO Rosses AC 19:32,0

2. 199 Kevin Boyle m M40 20:09,2

3. 165 Richard Mc Carthy m M50 Tír Chonaill A C 20:09,3

4. 157 Andy Gilchrist m MO Tír Chonaill A C 20:26,2

5. 186 Dónal Haughey m M50 Tír Chonaill A C 20:37,0

6. 149 Luke Mc Carthy m MJ Finn Valley AC 21:47,7

7. 136 Dermot Mc Glynn m MO Naomh Ultan 22:36,6

8. 187 Martin Mc Shane m M40 Ardara 23:10,4

9. 158 Darren Moy m M40 23:42,8

10. 189 Daniel Byrne m MJ 25:45,7

11. 139 Shayna Boyle f FO 25:53,8

12. 134 Eamon Mc Guiness m M40 26:12,9

13. 133 Jack Dorrian m MJ St. Catherines 26:15,3

14. 182 Johnny Gallgher m MO 26:25,8

15. 191 Ben Cunningham m MJ 27:21,2

16. 159 Amm Marie Moy f F40 St Nauls Runners 28:04,9

17. 200 Phil Byrne f F50 Bruckless Road Runners 28:11,4

18. 185 Marian Mc Shane f F40 28:52,6

19. 184 Brid Mc Hugh f FO Tír Chonaill A C 28:54,3

20. 188 Charles Byrne m MJ 29:19,6

21. 143 Emer Carbery f FO 29:46,8

22. 190 Senan Mc Guinness m MJ 30:12,4

23. 172 Tony O Hara m M50 30:14,3

24. 156 Frances Gilchrist f FO Tír Chonaill A C 30:18,4

25. 135 John Mc Guinness m M40 30:20,5

26. 183 Berni Moloy f F40 Tír Chonaill A C 30:24,8

27. 167 Muiread Hegarty f FO 31:24,3

28. 162 Edward Mc Hugh m MJ 31:28,3

29. 132 Rachel Dorrian f FJ 31:29,1

30. 194 Amy Beirne f FJ 32:21,4

31. 166 Elle Herron f FJ 32:48,9

32. 195 Marcella Breslin f FO 33:31,9

33. 179 Patrice Galagher f FO 33:32,1

34. 170 Carol Mc Hugh f FO 33:45,7

35. 146 Gemma Curran f FJ 33:45,7

36. 168 Daithí Burke m MO 35:49,8

37. 141 Courtney Boyle f FJ 37:14,9

38. 203 Rachel Mc Guinness f FJ 37:15,1

39. 169 Conor Mc Hugh m MO 38:09,3

40. 181 Jay Gallagher m MJ 38:09,3

41. 155 Dearbna Diver f FJ 39:46,6

42. 163 Kelly Mc Ginley f FO 39:46,6

43. 160 Bridie Mc Hugh f FO 41:31,3

44. 164 Norita Mc Ginley f F50 41:31,3

45. 180 Katelyn Gallagher f FJ 43:48,3

46. 145 Emma Mc Callig f FJ 43:51,1

47. 142 Corey Boyle m MJ 44:24,3

48. 178 Noah Gallagher m MJ 44:33,5

49. 192 Cathy Cunningham f FO 44:40,2

50. 154 Wendy Mc Callig f FO 44:41,3

51. 174 Cara Mc Nulty f FO 44:47,9

52. 138 Corey Boyle m MJ 44:50,1

53. 140 Marty Boyle m M40 44:50,4

54. 151 Charlotte Kremer f FJ 45:52,9

55. 153 Seah Duddy f FJ 45:53,9

56. 198 Michaela Murphy f FJ 46:42,2

57. 177 Siobhan Mc Brearty f FO 46:53,1

58. 193 Heather Mac Iver f F40 46:58,4

59. 197 Nicole Murphy f FJ 47:10,9

60. 196 Anne Murphy f F40 47:11,3

61. 161 Sinaoife Mc Hugh f FO 47:13,8

62. 176 Shay Mc Nulty m MO 47:16,7

63. 144 Grace Mc Callig f FJ 47:27,8

64. 201 Kirsty Buchanan f FO 49:55,1

65. 202 Anne Buchanan f F50 49:57,1

66. 147 Rose Cuningham f F50 49:57,2

67. 150 Amy Rawdon f FJ 49:59,3

68. 152 Donna Dudy f F40 51:35,2