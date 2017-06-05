Letterkenny AC's Ann-Marie is first home in field of 33,000

Letterkenny AC's Ann-Marie McGlynn stormed to an impressive victory in Monday afternoon's VHI Mini Marathon in Dublin.

She completed the 10K in 33.55 and was first athlete home in a field of almost 33,000 runners.

It was the latest excellent display from Annmarie, who has turned in some stunning performances in recent months.

Laura Shaughnessy from Rathfarnham in Dublin was second in a time of 34:27, and Catherina Mullen from Dunboyne, Co. Meath secured third place in 34:54.

Another Letterkenny AC member, Fionnuala Diver, continued her good form and finished 9th overall in a superb time of 36.54.

Monica McGranaghan is another LAC runner who has shown impressive form recently and she clocked 40.02.