Donegal side Naomh Naille crowned All-Ireland Junior Gaeltacht champions in Tourmakeady

The Midas touch of John McNulty continues as he guided Naomh Naille to a first ever All-Ireland Gaeltacht title.

Naomh Naille 2-14

Tuair Mhic Eadaigh 2-8

McNulty won 15 trophies in 15 years in Kilcar and that success rate has already increased in his fist year as manager of Naomh Naille, winning a Donegal Gaeltacht Junior title and now the All-Ireland title.

They had to do it the hard way, playing four games over the three days, while the hosts were only playing their second game in the final.

Stuart Johnston was awarded the man of the match award, but it must have been close with Stephen Griffin, who hit 1-7 for the winners.

The Parish of Inver boys were missing Aidan Meehan and Gavin Mulreany from the semi-final with Patrick Burke deputising in goal while county minor captain, Peadar Mogan, made the journey to Tourmakeady to play in the final.

The sides were level on two occasions oin the first eight minutes with Stuart Johnston hitting the target twice.

Indeed Johnston and Mogan, in the wing-back positions, were very prominent for Naomh Naille.

Stephen Griffin edged his side ahead after his 60m free hopped over the bar and Daniel Brennan added another, but Naomh Naille were rocked by a goal by the home side on 16 minutes.

They finished the half well getting back in front when a long effort from Mogan was delightfully fisted to the net by Cathal Lowther. Lowther had a good weekend on the goal scoring front.

Stephen Griffin added a free after Lowther was fouled and was in for a goal but fired wide from point blank range.

Before half-time the sides exchanged points with Griffin again on target for Naomh Naille to leave the half-time score, Tourmakeady 1-4, Naomh Naille 1-7

The Mountcharles-based boys were rocked by a second Tourmakeady goal on the restart but Stephen Griffin replied and then Shane Connelly as pushed in the back to win a penalty which Griffin finished in style.

John Rose added another point quickly as Naomh Naille went five clear, 2-9 to 2-4.

They should have gone further ahead as Barry Rose was through but he pulled his shot badly wide.

Tourmakeady then lost one of their midfielders to a red card as Stephen Griffin and Sean O Roileachain added further Naomh Naille points by the 45th minute.

Just before the final whisle Shane Conneely blasted just over with the goal at his mercy.

NAOMH NAILLE: Patrick Burke; Enda Lynch, Edward Kane, Conor Gavigan; Stuart Johnston (0-2), John Rose, Peadar Mogan; Barry Griffin, Lee McBrearty; Des McGroarty, Cathal Lowther (1-1), Barry Rose (0-1); Stephen Griffin (1-7,5f,pen), Shane Conneely (0-1), Daniel Brennan (0-1). Subs, Sean O Roileachain (0-2) for D McGroarty 10; Conor McBrearty for Lynch 35