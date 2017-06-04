Naomh Conaill lose out in semi-final in defence of their All-Ireland crown

Naomh Conaill relinquished their All-Ireland Comortas crown against Cill na Martra of Cork in the semi-final in Tourmakeady.

Naomh Conaill 0-14

Cill na Martra 1-12

The Donegal representatives lost their way either side of half-time when they 1-5, which put the Cork side ahead by five points.

Naomh Conaill did stage a good comeback but they just couldn't get back on level terms, despite having chances.

The Cork side had former county star, now a veteran, Noel O'Leary playing at full-forward.

For much of the opening half Naomh Conaill were in control and they led 0-5 to 0-2 after 14 minutes with Dermot 'Brick' Molloy in top form.

AJ Gallagher had levelled after Cill na Martra had the opening point. The Cork side went ahead again but Naomh Conaill had the next four points from Dermot Molloy (3) and Marty Boyle.

They also had a double goal chance on six minutes with Brick and Leon Thompson denied from close range.

But Cill na Martra came back strongly in the second quarter. They had a great goal chance which they messed up, while Dara Gallagher was denied by a great save at the other end.

The margin was back to one on 28 minutes before Eoin Waide hit back with the seventh Naomh Conaill point.

But back came Cill na Martra to to hit three late points and take an 0-8 to 0-7 lead to the dressing rooms.

The Donegal side were hit for another 1-2 at the start of the second half, but they worked really hard in the fourth quarter with Leon Thompson leading the comeback, while Anthony Thompson and Brendan McDyer also got points, but they came up just short.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Jason Campbell, AJ Gallagher (0-1), John Molloy; Ultan Doherty, Aaron Thompson, Kevin McGettigan; Anthony Thompson (0-1), Dara Gallagher; Eunan Doherty, Marty Boyle (0-1), Eoin Waide (0-1); John O'Malley, Dermot Molloy (0-7), Leon Thompson (0-2). Subs., Brendan McDyer (0-1) for K McGettigan; Leo McLoone for Aaron Thompson; Charles McGuinness for M Boyle.