Donegal v Tyrone game to go ahead in St. Tiernach's Park, Clones

The venue for Donegal’s clash with Tyrone was confirmed for St. Tiernach's Park, Clones on Sunday, 18th June.There were strong rumours that it might be switched to Kingspan Breffni Park.

Donegal and Tyrone fans will be thankful because the large crowd expected could have created a logjam in Cavan. There will also be much more seated accommodation available at the Monaghan venue.

DONEGAL PREPARATIONS

Just one of what is expected to be Donegal’s first fifteen against Tyrone turned out for their clubs on Saturday night as the countdown to the Ulster semi-final gathers momentum.

A number of panel members, however, did get game time with Ethan O’Donnell clocking up the miles to play for Naomh Conaill in the All-Ireland Gaeltacht in Tourmakeady on Saturday before returning home to take part in the county training camp.

That camp began today and will continue tomorrow (Monday) at the Lough Erne Resort outside Enniskillen.

Caolan Ward, St. Eunan's was the only member of the starting team against Antrim in league action, performing well against Dungloe

Among those panel members who did play included Mark McHugh, who put in an impressive shift for Kilcar in their win away to Glenswilly. St. Michael’s Martin McElhinney also played for his club in their win over Four Masters.

Also from the substitutes listed against Antrim Enda McCormick continued his impressive form, scoring 0-7 for Termon, in their win over MacCumhaill’s; Darach ‘Jigger’ O’Connor was also in action for Buncrana, while Peter Boyle played the full game for Aodh Ruadh against Ardara on Friday night. Conor Morrison played his part for St. Eunan’s in Dungloe.

It was noteworthy that Eamonn Doherty, who was suspended for the Antrim game, did not play for St. Eunan’s on Saturday night.

NEW RECRUITS

There are strong rumours that the Donegal panel will be boosted by more young blood after the Tyrone game. It is believed that Mark Curran (Dungloe), Niall O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s) and Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s) will join the senior ranks after they complete their Leaving Cert, which starts on Wednesday.

All three were members of last year’s Ulster Minor winning championship team while Mogan was captain of this year’s minor team.