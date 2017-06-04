Wins for Naomh Ultan , Naomh Muire, Moville and Gaeil Fhanada

Alan Lyons and Daniel Gallagher scored the goals as Naomh Ultan picked up a valuable away win against Red Hugh’s at the Cross.



RED HUGH’S 1-13

NAOMH ULTAN 2-13



Lyons scored his goal from the penalty spot in the first half to give Naomh Ultan a slender 1-6 to 0-7 lead at the end of a keenly contested first half.



And Gallagher raised his green flag early in the second period as Naomh Ultan opened up a six point lead.



But Calvin Bradley, a second half replacement, hit a good goal for Red Hugh’s and it was nip and tuck from then to the finish.

It is a good two points on the road for Naomh Ultan who were at full strength for the first time this season.



Red Hugh’s scorers: Damian Browne (0-6), Johnny Carlin (0-3), Ricky Gallen (0-2), Odhran Doherty, James Carlin (0-1 each).



Naomh Ultan scorers: Alan Lyons (1-3, 1-0 pen), Dermot Gallier (0-4,3f), Daniel Gallagher(1-0), Aidan Duddy (0-2), Peter Alvey (0-2), Cian Kennedy, Joe Alvey (0-1 each)

Moville goals the difference against Burt



Two John Faulkner goals, one in either half, saw Moville come out on top of this all-Inishowen clash at Hibernian Park on Saturday night.



Burt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-12

Moville . . . . . . . . . 2-12



Moville led 1-7 to 0-6 at the break at half-time. And they extended their advantage to five points through the impressive Michael Barr shortly after the restart.



The sides exchanged scores with Sean McHugh and Joe Boyle (3) on the mark for Burt with Danny Murphy, Ciaran Diver and Christy Hegarty responding for Moville.



Moville all but made the game safe midway through the second half when Michael Barr put Faulkner clear and he hit another piledriver to the net for a 2-11 to 0-10 lead.

Moville comfortably closed the game out from there.



Burt scorers: S McHugh (0-1); J Boyle (0-6,5f); M Coyle (0-2); C McDermott (0-3)

Moville: M Barr (0-4); D Murphy (0-1); C Hegarty (0-3); C Diver (0-4,2f); J Faulkner (2-0)

Naomh Muire goals makes the difference



Naomh Muire continued their recent good form with an excellent victory over an injury hit Letterkenny Gaels at the Glebe.



LETTERKENNY GAELS .....2-6

NAOMH MUIRE . . . . . . . 4-15



The Gaels opened the scoring with a point from Oisin Cannon before Darragh White hit back for the Annagry boys.



Midfielder Brendan O’Brien kicked a great long range score and Oisin Cannon palmed to the net after a good build up from Conor McBrearty for the game’s opening goal.



Sean ‘Yank’ Boyle and McBrearty traded points before Naomh Muire reeled off three without reply from from Aidy O’Gara Whyte and Harry Harden.



McBrearty made it a two point game before the game was held up for a number of minutes after the Gaels wing back Oisín McElhinney suffered a foot injury.



Naomh Muire took a five point lead in at half-time after Danny Devlin beat Sean Graham.



And the visitors went six up shortly after the resumption point thanks to a well struck Harden point.

McBrearty and Paddy McCafferty swapped points before Sean ‘Yank’ Boyle struck for Naomh Muire’s second goal.



McCafferty and Thomas Duffy added two more goals late on and McBrearty netted for Gaels on the stroke of time.



LETTERKENNY GAELS: S Graham; N McGarrigle,K Kilkenny, A Stewart; B Diver, C Browne, O McElhinney; B O’Brien (0-1), D Hunter; S Doherty, C Cannon, P Doherty; O Cannon (1-1), C McBrearty (1-4), S McDonagh.



NAOMH MUIRE: L Boyle; P Rodgers, T Duffy (1-0), D Gallagher; C Boyle, P McCafferty (1-1), J Boyle; B Gillespie, P ‘Yank’ Boyle; J Ferry, D Devlin (1-1), D White( 0-2), H Harden(0-4), A O Gara(0-3), S Yank Boyle (1-2)



Gaeil Fhánada win at home against Naomh Brid



Seami ‘’Nanny’ Friel kicked five points and Eoghan Carr scored the goal as Gaeil Fhanada kept their promotion hopes alive with a four point win over Naomh Brid.



Gaeil Fhánada . . . . . 1-11

Naomh Bríd . . . . . . . . 1-7



Gaeil Fhanada led by five points at half-time, 0-8 to 0-3. They took a giant leap towards the two league points when Eoghan Carr got in for an early second half goal.



Declan McCafferty, Callum Gallagher and Shane Walsh scored the first half Naomh Brid points.

Declan McCafferty scored the second half goal for Naomh Brid.



Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Seami Nanny Friel (0-5, 4f), Eoghan Carr (1-0), Jimmy Coyle (0-2),Mark Friel (0-2), Michael Sweeney (0-1).



Naomh Brid: Declan McCafferty (1-1), Shane Walsh (0-4,2f), Callum Gallagher, Henry Duignan (0-1 each).