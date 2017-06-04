McLaughlin goal decisive as St. Michael's too strong for Four Masters

St. Michael's proved much too strong for visitors Four Masters at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy on Saturday.

St. Michael’s 1-19

Four Masters 1-08

Four Masters opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a point from Kevin McBrearty after a cagey opening from both sides and it was nip and tuck for the early stages with scores from Lee McColgan and Daniel McLaughlin and Andrew Kelly cancelling out scores from the visitors from McBrearty and Thomas McGowan leaving the scores level on four points each. Then came the decisive moment of the first half when Daniel McLaughlin found the net for the Bridgemen with a good finish after being put through by Martin McElhinney.

Andrew Kelly added a further point and Thomas McGowan replied for the visitors to leave the half time score St. Michael’s 1-5 Four Masters 0-5.

The young St. Michael’s team put on a dominant performance in the second half and points from young Lee McColgan with 6 and Andrew Kelly 3, Brian McLaughlin with one and Daniel McColgan. Thomas McGowan replied with a goal and a point and further point for Kevin McBrearty.

Four Masters fought hard but they will rue a number of first half wides when playing with the wind and in the end the home side ran out comfortable winners.

ST. MICHAEL'S: Dean McColgan, Liam Paul Ferry, Michael McGinley, Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Kelly, Ciaran Gallagher, Oisin Langan, Martin McElhinney 0-1, Hugh O’Donnell, Liam Kelly, Daniel McLaughlin 1-4, Andrew Kelly 0-4, Odhrán McFadden 0-2, Brian McLaughlin0-1, Lee McColgan 0-7.

FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey, Ryan O’Donnell, Kevin Breslin, Enda Bonner, Aaron McCrea, Barry Monaghan, Dylan Kennedy, Leo McHugh 0-1, Kevin McBrearty 0-5, Emmett Doogan, Patrick Reid, Thomas McGowan 1-2, Caolan Loughney, Dillon Muldoon, Josh Lacey.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrain Fanad Gaels.