Could Donegal's Ulster semi-final clash with Tyrone be in Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan?

While everyone was of the opinion that the Donegal-Tyrone Ulster semi-final was to be in Clones on Sunday 18th, there may be a change.

It is learned that a decision on the venue will be made by the Ulster Council this evening (Sunday) after the Down-Tyrone game in Newry.

Interestingly, on the Ulster GAA website, no venue is listed for the game on their fixture list.

The venue that is being mentioned for the game, other than Clones, is Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan.

Donegal and Tyrone supporters would not be too happy with that as it would be likely to cause huge traffic congestion after the game, with both sets of supporters using the same exit road out of Cavan.

There was much congestion there last year during Donegal's Ulster semi-final games with Monaghan.

The Donegal-Tyrone Ulster semi-final is likely to be the best attended game of the Ulster championship so far and with the rivalry between the counties, an attendance of over 20,000 would be expected.

