Donegal Schoolboys take part in Subway All-Ireland Challenge Cup

The Donegal 2002 squad took part in the Subway All Ireland cup in Cookstown at the weekend

The team had replaced Sligo/Leitrim at very late notice. This was a completely new squad as the past players are signing for Airtricity League clubs so the Schoolboy League decided to start from stratch again.

Jonnie Mc Groarty along with Darren Sweeney and Paddy Gallagher did a great job getting together a squad in a week. This left the lads at a huge disadvantage as they took on some of the best representative sides on the island.

In the first game they played the Northern Ireland representative side. The boys did well in the first half which finished scoreless. Jack Byrne had our best effort, narrowly shooting just over.

Northern Ireland took the lead 15 minutes in to the second half and added a second near the end. Northern Ireland went on to win the competition.

In the second game they played a very strong Cork and District Schoolboys League. Again they competed well in the first half. Unfortunately they conceded right on half-time. Cork had the better of the second half and added two further goals.

In their final game they faced The South Belfast league. The lads efforts on the day were finally rewarded when Kyle McMullen put us in to the lead. South Belfast hit back to equalise just before the half time break.

Evan McBride put us ahead again in the second half and Kyle McMullan was put through by Dean Murray to add a third. We had a number of chances to increase our lead with Jack Byrne unlucky striking a post. South Belfast scored near the end to set up a nervy finish. The Donegal League would like to thank the boys for their efforts.

Throughout the competition the boys competed well and their behavior was excellent. The Schoolboys league would also like to thank Johnny, Darren and Paddy for getting the boys to play so well as a team in such a short spell.

Squad: Dylan Doherty, Kyle Leeper, Jack Mc Auley, Caolan Mc Connell, Kyle Mc Mullen, Gerard Duffy, Jack Byrne, Calvin Murray, Nathan Maxwell, Nathan O'Brien, Kieran Thomoson, Ryan Mc Gee, Caolan Dunleavy, Keenan Gallagher, Dermot Lecky, Mark Sproule, Keelan Brown, Evan Mc Bride, Dean Murray.