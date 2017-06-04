St. Eunan's have too much firepower for Dungloe in Rosses Park

Conor Gibbons hit seven points and Conor Harley scored the goal as St Eunan’s were comfortable winners over Dungloe, in Rosses Park.



ST EUNAN’S 1-13

DUNGLOE 0-9



St Eunan’s lined out with county men Kealan Ward and Eamonn Doherty while Rory Kavanagh was also absent from the line-up.

But despite this they were too strong for the locals. St Eunan’s led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time, courtesy of four points from Gibbons, two from Cillian Morrison and one from Conor Morrison.

Ryan Greene with two pointed frees, Davy McCarron and Shaun Sharkey were the first half Dungloe scorers.

Dungloe did reduce the margin to one on the resumption with points from Shaun Sharkey, Danny Rodgers and Noel McBride,

But a Conor Harley goal on 40 minutes restored St Eunan’s four point advantage and the O’Donnell Park men dominated to the finish.



St Eunan’s scorers: Conor Gibbons (0-7,4f), Cillian Morrison (0-3), Conor Harley (1-0), Conor Morrison, Conor Moore, Darragh Mulgrew (0-1) each.



Dungloe: Ryan Greene (0-4,1f) Shaun Sharkey (0-2), Danny Rodgers (0-1,45), Davy McCarron, Noel McBride (0-1) each.