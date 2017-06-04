Important win for Milford against Bundoran at Moyle View Park

Milford took another huge step towards securing their Division One League status for next year with a four point win over Bundoran in Moyle View Park, Milford.



MILFORD 2-15

BUNDORAN 2-11



Cathal McGettigan and T J Evesson scored the goals for the winners, who led this game from very early.

Danny O’Donnell’s men were 1-9 to 0-6 to the good at the end of the first half.

And they were still well in front 1-15 to 0-11 with a little over ten minutes remaining.

Cian McEniff and Timmy Govorov scored late goals as Bundoran finished strong to outscore their host 2-5 to 1-6.

Bundoran were without their two county men Paul and Jamie Brennan, both injured.

The win moves Milford on to seven points and sixth place in the Division One League table with nine games played.

Bundoran remain second from the foot of the table on four points just one better off with than bottom team Four Masters. Bundoran have only six games played.



Milford scorers: Cathal McGettigan (1-5), Luke Barrett (0-4), TJ Evesson (1-0), Kane Barrett (0-2), Gary Merritt, Darragh Black, David Curley, Kyle Black (0-1) each.



Bundoran scorers: Gary Clancy (0-7), Cian McEniff (1-0), Timmy Govorov (1-0) Tommy Hourihane (0-2), Alan Russell 0-1 James Keaney (0-1) each.