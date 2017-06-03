McCormick and McDaid sparkle as Termon win again against MacCumhaill's

Enda McCormick and Caolan McDaid were in sparkling form as Termon proved too strong for Sean MacCumhaill’s in the AllSportsStore.com Division Two clash at the Burn Road.



TERMON 2-12

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S 0-13



Between them McCormick and McDaid scored 1-11 of a youthful Termon’s total with full-forward McCormick, who is a member of the Donegal senior squad, accounted for 0-7, three of them frees and all of them from long range.

McDaid, who led the attack at centre half-forward, ended the game with 1-4 to his name.

The locals led 1-7 to 0-9 at half-time at the end of a competitive and keenly contested opening half hour as MacCumhaill’s recovered from a slow start and falling 1-4 to 0-4 behind at the end of the first quarter hour.

Veteran Anthony McGrenra scored the Termon goal on six minutes after Darragh McDaid’s initial shot for a goal was saved by MacCumhaill’s keeper Chris Patton. McGrenra first timed the rebound to the net for a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

Stephen Mulligan, who top scored for MacCumhaill’s with 0-6, kicked the game’s opening score before the McDaid, McCormick combination kicked into action with two rapid fire points.

Darren O’Leary, who proved a handful throughout for his marker Jimmy McElwaine, kicked three points to Termon’s two, one each from Caolan and Darragh McDaid, for a 1-4 to 0-4 Termon lead in the early minutes of the second quarter.

And with Gary Wilson and Steven O’Reilly storming into the game in the middle of the park for MacCumhaill’s, to reduced the margin to one. The visitors lined out without county man Martin O’Reilly.

Wilson with a monster wind assisted point from play and two Mulligan frees to one in response from Caolan McDaid, had the fat was in the fire with five minutes to go to half-time.

Darren McGowan had what seemed a perfectly good point waved wide much to the consternation of the MacCumhaill’s sideline before two super McCormick strikes edged the locals three up, 1-7 to 0-7, with the clock ticking on the half.

O’Leary drew a good save from Michael Boyle, before two late Mulligan frees meant there was just one in it at the break.

Termon had the wind in their backs in the second half and three rapid fire points from McCormick and one from Caolan McDaid saw the boys in maroon and white open up a five point lead by the 38 minute mark.

And as the sting went out of the game before Caolan McDaid raced onto a Kevin McDaid squared pass to rattle the roof of Chris Patton’s net.

That was on 55 minutes and it was game set and points to Termon who led 2-12 to 0-10. O’Leary and Mulligan (2) posted late points for MacCumhaill’s who played to the finish.



TERMON; Michael Boyle; Barry Gallagher, Jimmy McElwaine, Fintan O’Flynn; Shane Doherty, Nathan McElwaine, James McSharry; Kevin McDaid, Johnny McCafferty; Daniel Conaghan, Caolan McDaid (1-4), Paul McDaid; Darragh McDaid (0-1), Enda McCormick (0-7,3f), Anthony McGrenra (1-0). Subs: Barry Nelis for D Conaghan 24; Daniel Conaghan for J McCafferty 46; Alan Dungra for P McDaid 57.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Chris Patton; John Lynch, Martin Gallagher, Eoghan Wright; Rory Mulligan, Rory Dunleavy, Darren McGowan; Gary Wilson (0-1), Steven O’Reilly; Brian Patton, Stephen Mulligan (0-6,5f), Adam Lynch; Padraic Patton (0-1), Darren O’Leary (0-5,2f), Gavin Gallagher. Subs: Joe Dunnion for A Lynch 28; Nathan Gavigan for D McGowan 44, Shane Duffy for P Patton 47.



REFEREE: Tony Gallagher (Red Hughs).