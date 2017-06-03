DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO
Big win for Naomh Columba at home to Killybegs
Brace of goals near end seals victory
Michael Maguire . . . an influential substitute for Naomh Columba
Two goals in the space of two minutes close to the end settled this contest in favour of Naomh Columba at Pairc na nGael.
Naomh Columba 3-10
Killybegs 0-8
Killybegs were minus Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Bán Gallagher, and it was always going to be a big ask.
They were still in touch with eight minutes to when Philip McNern hit the first of two quick goals, after good approach work by his brother Kevin.
Then a minute later Michael Maguire did the spadework for his brother, Declan, to fire home a third goal land the points were staying in Glen.
Up until that this game was in the melting point. It took a goal from Kevin McNern in the 25th minute to put Naomh Columba in charge at the break as they led 1-3 to 0-5.
But the real game changer was a triple substitute by Paddy J McGinley early in the second half. The three substitutes Michael Maguire, Kieran McBrearty and Ryan Gillespie made a huge difference to the home side and they didn't look back.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane O'Gara; Barry Carr, Conor Carr (0-2), Paul Doherty (0-1); Philip Doherty, Pauric Ward, Stephen Jones; Declan McGuire (1-1), Martin Cunningham (0-1,f); Pauric O'Neill (0-1,f), Kevin McNern (1-0), Gavin McGinley; Ryan McNern, Pauric Cunningham, Tadhg McGinley. Subs., Michael Maguire (0-2), Kieran McBrearty, Ryan Gillespie (0-1), Philip McNern (1-1).
KILLYBEGS: Michael Mullin; Christopher Cunningham, Stephen Moorehead, Eoin Gallagher; Jack McSharry (0-1), Barry Cannon, David McGuinness; John Bán Gallagher, Christopher Murrin (0-4,3f); Daniel O'Keeney, Shaun Gorrell, Pauric Connaghan; Michael Gallagher (0-2), Daniel Breslin, Antoine O'Hara. Subs., Kevin Broderick (0-2,1f), Mark Finnerty, Calum Quinn, Eamon Bonner.
REFEREE: Pat Walsh (Bundoran)
