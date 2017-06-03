Naomh Conaill overcome Cloich Cheann Fhaola to reach Senior Gaeltacht semi-final

Naomh Conaill got their defence of their All-Ireland Gaeltacht crown off to a successful start against Cloich Cheann Fhaola in Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo.

Naomh Conaill 4-12

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 1-11

Donegal champions, Cloich Cheann Fhaola, bowed out of the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta but not before putting it up to the All-Ireland champions.

Naomh Conaill led by 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time, thanks mainly to the accuracy of Dermot Brick Molloy, who accounted for 1-5 of their first half total.

A second goal from Ultan Doherty, created by Ethan O'Donnell, early in the second half put Naomh Conaill six points clear. Cloich Cheann Fhaola had a great chance to cut the deficit but Denis Boyle's penalty went over the crossbar.

But they did get a goal back with ten minutes left to leave just four points between the sides, but a third Naomh Conaill goal in the 53rd minute sealed the contest.

Indeed the Donegal county panellist Ethan O'Donnell added a fourth goal before the final whistle.

Naomh Conaill will meet Cill na Martra of Cork in the semi-final which will be shown live on TG4 on Sunday evening at 5.45

BIG DEFEATS FOR DONEGAL GIRLS

Two of Donegal's ladies teams - at senior and junior level - are also out of the Gaeltacht competition. Glenfin surprisingly lost out to Claregalway by 3-12 to 0-7 after leading 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time.

The junior representatives, Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses were heavily defeated by Naomh Eanna, Leitir Mór from Galway.