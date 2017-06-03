"We want to stay in the race to stay up" - Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan

"I want us to stay in the race to stay up," was the hope expressed by Ollie Horgan, as he reviewed the season so far.

The Finn Harps manager, speaking after his side took a share of the spoils against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Friday night, was happy with the outcome.

"Any point to get away from home is a good one; indeed any point you get at home is good.

"We would be happy enough with the first half and we might have shaded it. Sligo were better in the second half and we were hanging on a little at the end," said Horgan.

However, when put to him that it wasn't an exciting game, he was quck to point out that a few weeks ago, they were involved in an exciting game with Galway but they were turned over with a late goal.

"Getting a point away from home is important. It was not an exciting game but it was competitive. There weren't many chances. Cretaro hit the crossbar and we had a couple of half chances.

Sligo are in a false position in the league," said Horgan, who said they were in a similar position at the same time last but then finished some 20 points ahead of Harps at the end.

"We played in an exciting game away to Galway but lost in the last minute. This was much more pleasing," said Horgan.

Asked about the break now with next weekend off, Horgan said it wasn't a huge break but was a welcome one. "We have a lot of suspensions coming up and we also have a lot of injuries, so it gives us time to get players patched up," he said.

The Harps boss said that himself and Paul Hegarty would be using the transfer window in July to try to identify new players, but felt it would be difficult.

"It easier said than done. There are limitations to what we can offer and it can be difficult to attract players," said Horgan, who said the lure of teams in the English League is difficult to compete with.

"I have made 'phone calls this morning. It may be an exaggeration but you could make 100 'phone calls before you get one person to meet you."

As for the rest of the season, Horgan said that they had three difficult games coming up after the break against Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Derry City.

"We could be back in the relegation area after those, but there will be a lot of twists and turns before the end of the season," said Horgan, who hopes that his side are still in race to survive in the last game of the season against Bohemians.

"We want to stay in the race to stay up," said Horgan.