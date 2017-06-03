Stephen Griffin eases Naomh Naille into semi-finals; Na Dunaibh bow out

Naomh Naille, as expected, eased their way into the semi-final of the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior competition in Tourmakeady on Saturday morning.

Naomh Naille 4-20

Moindearg 2-4

Not for the first Stephen Griffin was the scorer-in-chief for Naomh Naille in their facile win. The Mountcharles-based side led by 2-12 to 1-1 at half-time.

They were on their way after just 30 seconds when Cathal Lowther had the first goal.

The London side did get a second goal early in the second half, but there was never any doubt about the result.

Naomh Naille are minus their county panellist Brendan McCole for the competition and also Co. minor, Peadar Mogan.

Naomh Naille scorers - Stephen Griffin 1-7; Cathal Lowther 2-2; Barry Rose 1-1; Stuart Johnston 0-3; Barry Griffin 0-2; John Rose 0-2; James Flynn 0-1.

Naomh Naille will be back in action this Saturday evening (7.45 throw-in) in the quarter-final where they will meet Cork side Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh (Ballingeary), who defeated Na Gaeil Óga (Baile Átha Cliath) in the preliminary round by a single point, 0-13 to 1-9.

NA DUNAIBH DEFEATED

In the other preliminary round game involving Donegal side Na Dunaibh, the result was not as positive. Na Dunaibh, the reigning All-Ireland junior champions, had to field their Reserve side as their first team had played in the senior competition in Donegal.

Despite that, they put up a spirited performance against Clanna Gael (Meath) going down by 3-11 to 1-6.