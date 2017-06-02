Finn Harps get valuable point against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds

Finn Harps followed up their two wins with a good away draw with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers 0

Finn Harps 0

Chances were few and far between as both sides put plenty of emphasis on defence throughout.

The draw keeps Harps in 8th place as the Premier League goes to the mid-term break.

Harps had the edge in the possession stakes for much of the opening half, but found it difficult to create any worthwhile chance.

After the break, Sligo Rovers came more into the game and did have one good chance, but like the first half, there were little between the teams.

In the final minutes there was a final Finn Harps appearance for veteran Michael Funston, who had announced his retirement.

SLIGO ROVERS: Micheál Schlingermann, Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Gary Boylan, Regan Doleon, Mick Leahy, Kyle McFadden, Michael Place (Craig Rodden 70), John Russell, Kieran Sadlier, Jonah Ayunga, Raffaele Cretaro.

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Packie Mailey, Damien McNulty, Ethan Boyle, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer (Michael Funston 90), Paddy McCourt (Johnny Bonner 63), Eddie Dsane, Ciaran O'Connor.