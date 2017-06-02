Donegal's Carl McHugh wants Motherwell to do better next season

Leitirmacaward's Carl McHugh has completed his first season with Scottish Premiership side, Motherwell, and after saving their Premiership status, he wants them to do better next season.

After a very difficult opening to his first year as a Motherwell player (he spent four months out with delayed concussion after a head clash at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the campaign in August), McHugh went on to play a significant role for the Scottish side in midfield and defence.

Speaking to the Motherwell Times this week, the 24-year-old said: “It was a very difficult start for me. I’m happy with myself that I dug something out of the season.

“I’ve come back and I feel like I’ve done well since I’ve been back in the team and made a bit of an impact towards the end of the season.

“I would have taken that when I couldn’t do anything for that five or six months.” McHugh and his mates are now on holiday after a hectic season, with the Irishman hoping for a considerable improvement in Motherwell’s fortunes in the next campaign.

“Hopefully we can progress moving forward,” he said.

“I don’t want to be scrapping for our lives with three or four games to go next season.

“We’ve all got aspirations to move the club forward for next season, definitely. “A cup run would be brilliant next year.

“I think in the cup this year we should have won the game at Ibrox. I think we can take heart from that moving forward.

“And it’s going to be a tougher league next year. Hibs are a big club coming up. “We’re going to have to be better everywhere from top to bottom, both on and off the pitch.

“I think everybody recognises that and we need to make sure we kick on next year," said McHugh.