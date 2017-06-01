Big crowd at Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton 5k

Just short of 300 runners and walkers ensured that Thursday night's 5k road race and walk in Ramelton was a huge success.

The event was held to raise funds for the local Scoil Mhuire National School

On a perfect night for running, Mark Leadbeatter of Lancaster & Morecambe won the race in style in a brilliant time of 16 mins 35 seconds.

John McCafferty was second in 17.22 with Eoin Kelly just a second back in 17.23.

Local man, Barry Coyle, who ran so well at the Letterkenny Gaels 5k on Tuesday night, finished in the top five in 17.41 while Letterkenny AC's Nakita Burke continued her excellent run of form, winning the ladies race in 17.57.

The results were:

Scoil Mhuire Ramelton

5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 735 Mark Leadbeatter m Male 20-39 Lancaster & Morecamb 16:35,2

2. 823 John Mc Clafferty m Male 20-39 17:22,8

3. 733 Eoin Kelly m Male 20-39 17:23,9

4. 710 Aidan Conolly m Male 1-19 Milford AC 17:36,0

5. 894 Barry Coyle m Male 20-39 17:41,1

6. 751 Nakita Burke f Female 20-39 17:57,7

7. 882 Kevin Logue m Male 1-19 Cranford 18:09,1

8. 770 Michael Galvin m Male 40-49 18:26,7

9. 822 Noel Mc Garvey m Male 40-49 18:36,6

10. 766 Shauna Mc Geehan f Female 20-39 18:36,7

11. 883 Daniel Hewett m Male 20-39 Milford AC 18:37,9

12. 781 Shaun Mc Hugh m Male 40-49 18:41,6

13. 793 Colly O Donnell m Male 40-49 18:42,0

14. 741 Kieran Coyle m Male 20-39 LAC 18:43,2

15. 828 Danny Mc Laughlin m Male 40-49 18:53,1

16. 967 Garrvan Patterson m Male 20-39 18:57,2

17. 764 Irene Mc Fadden f Female 40-49 Leterkenny AC 18:58,2

18. 734 Padraig Friel m Male 40-49 LAC 18:59,5

19. 824 Darren Murray m Male 20-39 19:03,7

20. 742 Sinead Peoples f Female 20-39 LAC 19:22,8

21. 743 Ben George m Male 40-49 LAC 19:23,1

22. 910 Gillian Marley f Female 20-39 Milford AC 19:51,6

23. 964 Gerard Marley m Male 20-39 Milford AC 19:51,7

24. 965 Cathal Morrison m Male 40-49 19:51,9

25. 807 Garvin Boyce m Male 40-49 Finn Valley 19:55,1

26. 739 Alan Jackson m Male 40-49 19:56,1

27. 763 Noel Irwin m Male 40-49 Ray Men on the Move 19:58,2

28. 843 Owen Coyle m Male 50-59 20:00,7

29. 811 Philip Mc Govern m Male 40-49 20:04,2

30. 875 Joe Coyle m Male 20-39 20:10,7

31. 895 Diarmuid Coyle m Male 1-19 20:36,2

32. 903 Kevi Coyle m Male 20-39 20:38,1

33. 861 kevin Gallagher m Male 40-49 20:47,9

34. 849 Paul Doherty m Male 40-49 20:52,5

35. 762 P.j. Lyons m Male 40-49 20:53,6

36. 862 Mark Mailey m Male 20-39 Convoy Ac 21:08,2

37. 924 Stephen Shiels m Male 40-49 Leterkenny AC 21:09,4

38. 728 Shaun Coffey m Male 1-19 21:15,1

39. 853 Nuala O Hagan f Female 50-59 21:19,7

40. 750 Francis Diver m Male 50-59 21:20,6

41. 755 Richard Raymond m Male 60+ 21:27,8

42. 938 Shaun Bryant m Male 1-19 21:31,0

43. 838 Alan Mailey m Male 20-39 21:34,2

44. 890 Fergal Callan m Male 40-49 Bryan Markey AC 21:34,8

45. 818 Eoin Fogarty m Male 50-59 Milford AC 21:40,3

46. 829 Niamh Mc Daid f Female 20-39 LAC 21:43,4

47. 727 Ton Bangert m Male 60+ Raphoe Road Runners 21:59,8

48. 874 Richard Mc Neill m Male 40-49 Milford Ac 22:08,4

49. 973 Barry Foley m Male 20-39 22:12,2

50. 719 Joanne McNabb f Female 20-39 Finn Valley 22:17,0

51. 738 harvey Maughan m Male 20-39 Ray men on the move 22:18,7

52. 801 Niall Murray m Male 1-19 22:25,5

53. 825 Shaun Moffitt m Male 20-39 22:34,8

54. 723 Danielle Mc Namee f Female 20-39 22:35,4

55. 933 David Fisher m Male 20-39 22:36,7

56. 873 Frank Mc Gettigan m Male 60+ Milford Ac 22:39,7

57. 773 Noel Mc Bride m Male 50-59 22:41,3

58. 972 Chris Callaghan m Male 20-39 22:58,7

59. 898 Patrick Shields m Male 50-59 23:01,5

60. 915 Edan Bradley m Male 1-19 23:08,9

61. 920 Margaret Shiels f Female 40-49 Letterkenny AC 23:12,9

62. 833 Edward Diver m Male 50-59 23:14,0

63. 722 Nancy Mc Namee f Female 50-59 Finn Valley AC 23:16,4

64. 917 Amanda Mc Nulkty f Female 40-49 24/7 Tri 23:22,8

65. 729 Conor Coffey m Male 1-19 23:27,7

66. 899 Corey Gildea m Male 1-19 23:36,4

67. 797 Enda Murray m Male 1-19 23:44,0

68. 798 Rachel Murray f Female 1-19 23:44,0

69. 796 Orla Murray f Female 1-19 23:45,0

70. 803 Patricia Murray f Female 20-39 Milford AC 23:45,0

71. 753 James Callaghan m Male 50-59 23:50,7

72. 921 Maura O Grady f Female 50-59 23:51,9

73. 794 Eddie Sweeney m Male 60+ Ray Men 24:02,9

74. 804 Paul Murray m Male 40-49 24:23,0

75. 784 Grainne Sweeney f Female 1-19 24:26,3

76. 788 Linda Sweeney f Female 40-49 24:27,1

77. 931 Cian Crawford m Male 1-19 24:29,8

78. 856 Noah Mc Garvey m Male 1-19 24:35,0

79. 858 Daire Fennell m Male 1-19 24:35,1

80. 816 Malachy O Kane m Male 1-19 24:41,1

81. 815 Cormac O Kane m Male 40-49 24:41,9

82. 939 Stephen Bryant m Male 1-19 24:49,6

83. 726 Marjan Bangert f Female 60+ 24:51,2

84. 826 Heather Mc Laughlin f Female 1-19 24:55,4

85. 787 Colm Sweeney m Male 50-59 24:55,4

86. 795 Emily Irwin f Female 1-19 24:56,8

87. 840 Elaine Parke f Female 20-39 24:58,1

88. 914 Mark Bradley m Male 40-49 25:14,2

89. 717 Tamara Blaney f Female 1-19 25:14,9

90. 893 Paul Mc Cahill m Male 40-49 25:15,4

91. 906 Barbara Laszcziw f Female 20-39 25:17,8

92. 790 Derek O Connor m Male 40-49 25:36,0

93. 916 Ben Bradley m Male 1-19 25:46,5

94. 841 Rosemary Parkinson m Male 50-59 25:55,4

95. 970 Shania Mc Laughlin f Female 1-19 25:58,4

96. 799 Shane Murray m Male 1-19 25:59,3

97. 748 Jymaid Rayes m Male 1-19 25:59,9

98. 877 Mark Buchanan m Male 1-19 26:03,8

99. 837 John Mailey m Male 40-49 26:06,1

100. 925 Noreen Sharkey f Female 60+ 26:23,2

101. 705 Keeley Boyle f Female 1-19 26:33,0

102. 806 Keeva Allison f Female 1-19 26:38,6

103. 754 Senan Quaile m Male 1-19 26:41,5

104. 761 Henry Lyons m Male 1-19 26:42,9

105. 836 Corey Wilkie m Male 1-19 26:43,5

106. 817 Ciara Johnston f Female 20-39 26:46,8

107. 850 Odhrán Catterson m Male 1-19 26:47,5

108. 955 Laura Catterson f Female 20-39 26:47,7

109. 868 Claire Mc Carron f Female 1-19 26:48,3

110. 821 Molly Doogan f Female 1-19 26:51,1

111. 820 Danny Doogan m Male 50-59 26:51,1

112. 827 Abbie Mc Laughlin f Female 1-19 26:55,2

113. 859 Brian Fennell m Male 50-59 26:57,9

114. 771 Conor Boyce m Male 1-19 27:00,2

115. 772 Joe Boyce m Male 20-39 27:00,3

116. 954 Lee Patterson m Male 1-19 27:02,5

117. 851 James Friel m Male 60+ 27:04,2

118. 740 Martin Mc Fadden m Male 20-39 27:09,5

119. 737 Sarah Mc Fadden f Female 20-39 27:11,2

120. 968 Zara Heron f Female 20-39 27:35,8

121. 752 Blaithin Quaille f Female 1-19 27:40,5

122. 720 Abbie Curran f Female 1-19 27:40,5

123. 966 Mary Duddy f Female 20-39 Shape up Fitness 27:44,9

124. 929 Jessica Crawford f Female 1-19 28:00,5

125. 982 Michael Lockhart m Male 1-19 28:06,6

126. 701 Bobby Halpin m Male 1-19 28:10,5

127. 978 Michael Kerr m Male 1-19 28:21,2

128. 713 Ollie Harte m Male 1-19 28:51,0

129. 712 James Harte m Male 1-19 28:53,8

130. 884 cian Delap m Male 1-19 29:03,1

131. 888 Esme Patterson f Female 1-19 29:06,2

132. 746 Nadia Dumworth f Female 20-39 29:07,0

133. 745 Demi Dunworth f Female 1-19 29:07,3

134. 918 Declan Black m Male 40-49 29:11,6

135. 945 Cara Mc Groarty f Female 1-19 29:16,6

136. 800 Rebecca Murray f Female 1-19 29:21,3

137. 835 Sarah Gillen f Female 20-39 29:21,7

138. 714 Emily Harte f Female 1-19 29:28,6

139. 880 Tanya Boyle f Female 40-49 29:32,7

140. 881 Claire Durning f Female 20-39 29:32,8

141. 977 Lorraine Kerr f Female 1-19 29:36,8

142. 979 Kiera Kerr f Female 1-19 29:36,8

143. 926 Martina Mc B Rearty f Female 50-59 Letterkenny Park Run 29:43,6

144. 872 Mae Mc Carron f Female 1-19 29:46,0

145. 767 Eimear Connolly f Female 1-19 29:46,3

146. 878 Martin Buchanan m Male 1-19 29:54,0

147. 876 Paul Buchanan m Male 40-49 Ray Men On The Move 29:59,7

148. 776 Orla Sullivan f Female 20-39 30:07,7

149. 892 Kai Corcoran m Male 1-19 30:27,2

150. 707 Sam Morton m Male 1-19 30:31,4

151. 891 Jonny Corcoran m Male 20-39 30:32,1

152. 736 Michael Mcadden m Male 20-39 30:37,5

153. 786 Bobby Sweeney m Male 1-19 30:47,4

154. 785 Sam Sweeney m Male 1-19 30:47,4

155. 812 Desmond Brownlie m Male 60+ 30:53,3

156. 792 Liam Duffy m Male 1-19 30:54,4

157. 958 Lizzy Haughey f Female 1-19 30:58,9

158. 769 Aine Connolly f Female 1-19 30:59,8

159. 947 Martina Murray f Female 40-49 31:23,9

160. 952 Carmel Cavanagh f Female 20-39 31:32,0

161. 948 Angela Mc Fadden f Female 20-39 31:32,1

162. 971 Niamh Mc Laughlin f Female 1-19 31:40,4

163. 969 siobhan Mc Laughlin f Female 40-49 Shape up Fitness 31:40,9

164. 879 Dagm O Connell m Male 1-19 31:56,3

165. 989 Taylor Kane f Female 1-19 32:12,6

166. 789 Kiri Thomas f Female 40-49 32:21,3

167. 791 Fintan Thomas m Male 1-19 32:22,0

168. 897 Isabella Du Randt f Female 1-19 32:45,8

169. 896 Tarun Du Randt f Female 40-49 32:58,7

170. 830 Lauren Friel Gormley f Female 1-19 33:03,9

171. 946 Martina Mc Groarty f Female 20-39 33:05,6

172. 963 Katie Mills f Female 1-19 33:06,1

173. 780 Hannah Patterson f Female 1-19 33:07,4

174. 703 Enda Boyce m Male 1-19 33:10,0

175. 927 Katie Mc Fadden f Female 1-19 33:10,2

176. 702 Brian Boyce m Male 20-39 33:11,4

177. 724 Susie Diver f Female 1-19 33:13,9

178. 889 Eli Patterson m Male 1-19 33:24,8

179. 928 Pamela Mc Fadden f Female 20-39 33:32,0

180. 871 Ella Mc Carron f Female 1-19 33:36,6

181. 930 Leah Crawford f Female 1-19 33:36,8

182. 886 Ryan Delap m Male 1-19 34:41,7

183. 744 Zak Mc Donnell m Male 1-19 34:43,1

184. 747 Gareth Mc Donnell m Male 20-39 34:47,9

185. 904 Clodagh Mc Gowan f Female 1-19 34:48,5

186. 974 Julie Ann O Hanlon f Female 1-19 35:05,6

187. 844 Daitthi Deery m Male 1-19 35:14,3

188. 845 David Deery m Male 20-39 35:14,4

189. 923 Claire Friel f Female 1-19 35:23,2

190. 949 Kyrah Mc Fadden f Female 1-19 35:34,6

191. 832 Katie Connolly f Female 1-19 35:34,9

192. 779 Oisin Friel m Male 1-19 35:36,7

193. 706 Roisin Mc Fadden f Female 40-49 Scoil Mhuire 36:43,2

194. 866 Keeva kerr f Female 1-19 37:10,4

195. 864 Eamonn Kerr m Male 1-19 37:11,2

196. 865 Alex Kerr f Female 1-19 37:11,6

197. 756 Laoise Quaile f Female 1-19 37:28,4

198. 911 N.N. 911 m Male 20-39 37:28,9

199. 777 Katie Patterson f Female 1-19 38:14,8

200. 759 Caolagh Grimes f Female 1-19 38:24,4

201. 760 Hannah Sweeney f Female 1-19 38:28,1

202. 802 Jason Murray m Male 1-19 38:45,0

203. 956 Marty Mc Daid m Male 20-39 38:55,7

204. 758 Blanaid Walsh f Female 40-49 38:57,3

205. 957 Chuck Mc Daid m Male 20-39 38:58,1

206. 716 Grace Sweeney f Female 1-19 40:30,1

207. 715 Mary Grumley f Female 1-19 40:30,2

208. 831 Katelyn Coyle f Female 1-19 40:30,4

209. 907 Yana Laszcziw f Female 1-19 40:43,8

210. 819 Kayla Aiken f Female 1-19 40:44,4

211. 813 Faith Durning f Female 1-19 40:44,5

212. 869 Brenda Mcatavey f Female 20-39 40:49,6

213. 905 Cathy Mc Gowan f Female 20-39 41:13,2

214. 959 Bernie Haughey f Female 20-39 41:16,6

215. 960 Eleanor Haughey f Female 1-19 41:17,1

216. 854 N.N. 854 m Male 20-39 41:37,3

217. 855 Lee Ponsonby m Male 20-39 41:37,9

218. 768 Stephen Connolly m Male 40-49 41:42,7

219. 834 Orlaith Connolly f Female 1-19 41:42,8

220. 711 Jean Harte f Female 40-49 41:43,5

221. 940 Katie Duffy f Female 1-19 41:43,9

222. 944 Alanna Lockhart f Female 1-19 42:00,8

223. 730 Jenny Durning f Female 1-19 42:02,3

224. 778 Alanna Patterson f Female 1-19 42:03,0

225. 943 Molly Pyper f Female 1-19 42:04,0

226. 941 Ellie Duffy f Female 1-19 43:16,8

227. 765 Breid Mc Cusker f Female 60+ 44:03,8

228. 808 Charlene Doherty f Female 20-39 44:41,9

229. 932 Eoin Crawford m Male 20-39 44:49,4

230. 870 Donal Mc Carron m Male 50-59 44:50,2

231. 725 Joe Diver m Male 40-49 45:02,7

232. 852 Tara Catterson f Female 20-39 45:02,8

233. 984 Aoife Callaghan f Female 1-19 45:34,2

234. 985 Shannon Byrne f Female 1-19 45:35,0

235. 981 Eileen Lockhart f Female 20-39 45:36,2

236. 704 Denise Wilson f Female 20-39 45:36,2

237. 846 Angel Tamon f Female 20-39 46:18,4

238. 847 Chloe Deery f Female 1-19 46:18,9

239. 848 David Deery m Male 40-49 46:19,1

240. 810 Greg Sullivan m Male 20-39 46:35,9

241. 809 Maeve Sullivan f Female 20-39 47:23,0

242. 961 Mary Durning f Female 20-39 47:23,1

243. 708 Ian Morton m Male 40-49 47:40,9

244. 709 Aideen Mc Fadden f Female 40-49 47:41,3

245. 908 Daithi Wilkie m Male 1-19 48:11,7

246. 909 Seamus Wilkie m Male 40-49 48:12,4

247. 839 Tara Wilkie f Female 20-39 48:12,4

248. 857 Aibhe Fennell f Female 1-19 48:13,8

249. 885 Sarah Delap f Female 1-19 48:13,9

250. 718 Chloe Boyce f Female 1-19 49:03,7

251. 922 Mark Friel m Male 1-19 49:46,3

252. 951 Lorcan Cavaanagh m Male 1-19 49:46,7

253. 782 Lucy Trearty f Female 1-19 50:15,5

254. 814 Naoise O Donnell f Female 1-19 50:15,9

255. 860 Fiona Fennell f Female 40-49 50:38,4

256. 887 Denise Ryan f Female 20-39 50:39,2

257. 749 Eilish Crawford Quaille f Female 40-49 50:40,4

258. 757 Alannah Quaile f Female 1-19 50:40,5

259. 962 Courtney Lewis f Female 1-19 50:48,3

260. 937 Eva Greer f Female 1-19 51:04,2

261. 935 Ruairi Greer m Male 1-19 51:09,3

262. 934 Mark Greer m Male 20-39 51:09,9

263. 953 Gary Cavaanagh m Male 20-39 51:18,8

264. 950 Cillian Cavaanagh m Male 1-19 51:18,9

265. 783 Ann Browne f Female 20-39 51:24,0

266. 936 Sinead Greer f Female 20-39 51:31,2

267. 774 Kayla Toland f Female 1-19 52:11,9

268. 913 Charmaine Magee f Female 20-39 52:59,0

269. 912 Bobby Magee m Male 20-39 52:59,1

270. 986 Heidi Martin f Female 1-19 53:12,2

271. 775 Donna Toland f Female 20-39 53:12,4

272. 988 Vicky Kane f Female 20-39 53:32,0

273. 987 Lucy Martin f Female 1-19 53:32,3

274. 980 Muireann Kennedy f Female 1-19 53:52,7

275. 867 Shannon Kerr f Female 1-19 54:24,7

276. 805 Aoife Allison f Female 40-49 54:27,8

277. 863 Eamonn Kerr m Male 40-49 54:59,9

278. 901 Millie Gildea f Female 1-19 55:32,6

279. 900 Ellen Friel f Female 1-19 56:03,6

280. 842 Eoghan Mc Daid m Male 1-19 56:39,4

281. 976 Mia Ferry f Female 1-19 56:39,4

282. 975 Aleah Deery f Female 1-19 56:39,7

283. 721 Siobhan Coyle f Female 20-39 57:29,5

284. 983 Vicky Kane f Female 20-39 57:29,7