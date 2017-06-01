Donegal teenager speaks of his delight at signing for Swansea City

He might be starting his Junior Certificate exams next Wednesday, but you could forgive Marc Walsh for having more on his mind than his studies.

The 16-year-old Loughanure teenager will sign for Swansea City once his exams are over and he can’t wait to take the next big step in his young career.

He will travel to Wales on July 2nd where he’ll sign a three-year deal which includes a two-year scholarship agreement and one- year professional.

“Once the exams are over, I’ll go over in early July and sign for them,” Marc told the Democrat yesterday.

“It’s really exciting. I was delighted when they offered to sign me and even though it’ll be a big change for me, I’m looking forward to it.”

A former Gweedore Celtic player, Marc currently plays with Finn Harps U-17s. He caught the attention of the Premiership outfit while playing for the Republic of Ireland U-16 side and travelled over to Wales for trials in November.

“I played two games, one for Swansea's U-16s and one for the U-18s,” he said.

“It went well and they actually asked me to sign at the end of the trial.”

Marc, who plays as a wide midfielder, had already been on trial at a host of other cross-channel clubs and offers had come in from Sunderland, Wolves and Derby County.

“It was perfect timing really with Swansea,” he said.

“Everything worked out well. Their chairman is a former school teacher and he was keen that I stay on at school and complete my exams before I would join them.”

A Manchester United supporter, Marc knows that to make the grade at Swansea, the hard work starts now. But he was keen to thank all those who have played a part in helping him in the game up until now. His dad Paddy was his manager when he played at Gweedore Celtic where Hugh Rua Gallagher, Paddy Doogan, Brian Coyle, Jim McFadden and Ciaran Ferry were also a big help in his development.

Marc, a student at Rosses Community School, has also played with various league and county representative sides and has also impressed for Declan Boyle’s Finn Harps U-17 side this season.

The second youngest child of Paddy and Emma Walsh, Marc has two brothers, Paddy and John, and three sisters, Lauren, Amie and Molly.