Prestigious Cormac McAnallen Medal won by Donegal's Martin O'Reilly

On Wednesday night at a special function in Belfast, MacCumhaill's and Donegal senior footballer, Martin O'Reilly was the recipient of the Cormac McAnallen Medal.

O'Reilly joins an elite list of award winners of this special medal, which was initiated in 2012 in honour of former Tyrone minor, U-21 and senior star Cormac McAnallen, who has strong Donegal links to the O'Neill family, Letterbarrow, outside Donegal town.

O'Reilly, accompanied by his parents Terry and Lena as well as cousin Martina O'Reilly and Donegal Co. secretary, Aideen Gillen, was presented with the award by the Queen’s University GAA Past Members’ Union.

O’Reilly lines out for the Queen’s senior team in the Sigerson Cup and has been chosen for this award for ‘his outstanding commitment to, and performance for the Queen’s club and the senior team’.

O’Reilly is at the end of his first year at Queen’s having previously attended Marino Institute of Education in Dublin.

Cormac McAnallen, who died suddenly in 2004, played at Queen’s for four years and won a Sigerson Cup in 2000 as well as the Ryan Cup in 1999. McAnallen was an All-Star winner in 2003 when Tyrone won their first All-Ireland. He was regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation.

Previous recipients include Mark Sweeney (2012), Conor Caldwell (2013), Fionnuala McKenna (2014), Michael Monan (2015) and Ryan Murray (2016).