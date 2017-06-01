Jim takes the honours at Donegal ETB Golf Society Captain's Day

The Donegal ETB Society's long-serving Society Secretary and Mr Donegal ETB Golf Society himself, Jim Mc Glynn, was the popular and emphatic winner of Gareth Doherty's Captain's Prize played in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club last weekend.

Jim romped home with a superb score of 42pts to claim the most prestigious prize of the year by three points from Eamon McDonnell in second and Alex Harkin in third on 39pts b.o.t. Paddy McDaid on 38pts and Eanna O Mannion a point further back completed the top five.

Jim was understandably thrilled to win and he paid tribute to his playing partners on the day as well as to Gareth for leading the Society so well throughout his year as Captain.

The final outing of another very successful year for the society also saw the two main prizes awarded for Golfer of the Year and the MaryAnn Kane memorial trophy for the Magnificent Seven.

The Golfer of the Year trophy this year will have a familiar name inscribed on it after Abbey VS teacher, Oliver Plunkett easily defended his title, sewing it up before the final outing. This was an excellent achievement by Oliver who demonstrated a great level of consistency, always being there or thereabouts in each outing to deservedly come out on top.

Indeed Oliver almost completed 'The Double' again as he was only just pipped to the Magnificent Seven trophy by a very popular winner, Ms Kate Gallagher.

This trophy is awarded for the highest cumulative scores gathered over the course of the season from 'Signature' holes decided on by our Captain. Kate came on strong in the final event to beat Oliver into second place in countback. By winning, she has become the first female member to collect.

Gareth's final act as Captain was to chair the Society AGM, where he reflected on his year as Captain which included a very enjoyable overnight trip to the Sieve Russell in Cavan.

He welcomed and wished all the best to incoming Society Captain, Michael Mc Grath, who in turn nominated Marcel McCafferty as his Vice Captain.

Next year the Society celebrates its 25th year and it continues to be extremely successful and popular among its members.

The winner of the Donegal ETB's Magnificent Seven trophy was Kate Gallagher.