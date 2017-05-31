Michael Murphy to return to training with Donegal tomorrow (Thursday)

Donegal captain Michael Murphy is due back in training tomorrow (Thursday) and Neil McGee is due to return at the weekend.

That was the good news to emerge from the Donegal camp this week.

This was confirmed by Donegal boss, Rory Gallagher, to the Democrat yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon after they had both picked up injuries in a club league game between Glenswilly and Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday

“Michael is fine and is back on Thursday night and I expect Neil to be back at the weekend, all going well,” said Gallagher.

The Donegal boss also reported that Frank McGlynn, who missed Glenfin’s win over Naomh Columba last Sunday, was back training on Tuesday night.

However, he also reported that Jamie Brennan, scorer of Donegal’s crucial first goal against Antrim, is not expected to return to training until next week.

The Bundoran man missed his club’s home game against St Michael’s last weekend with a shoulder injury.

And Gallagher also had further good news with confirmation the long term injured Kieran Gillespie had also returned to training.

Michael Murphy was helped from the pitch 17 minutes into last Sunday’s game in Pairc Naomh Columba with what appeared to be a knee injury.

News of his injury sent shock waves among Donegal supporters right around the county and Rory Gallagher even admitted on Sunday evening that he got a fright when he first heard the news about his captain.

Neil McGee was forced out of the same game in the second half with a back injury.

Rory Gallagher told the Democrat on Sunday evening that the injuries were not serious and that he expected them both to back training in a matter of days.

Michael Murphy suffered a slight bruising to the back of the knee and Neil McGee had suffered a back spasm.

Donegal supporters will sleep better with the news that Michael Murphy is back in training as Donegal get down to prepare for their June 18th Ulster semi-final showdown with arch rivals Tyrone.

Tyrone, the reigning Ulster champions, eased past Derry in Celtic Park on Sunday last, in the second of the Ulster quarter finals. The Red Hands defeated Derry 0-22 to 0-11.

The news that Kieran Gillespie is back in training will also be welcomed warmly.

Gillespie, a member of the 2014 Ulster Championship winning minor team, broke into the senior team last season, but this year has struggled to shake off a hamstring injury.

The young Gaoth Dobhair man suffered the injury in Donegal’s Dr McKenna Cup game against Cavan, back in January.

And he has played very little football since. He played for a couple of minutes with Gaoth Dobhair in the Ulster U-21 championship in February.

He was also used from the bench by Declan Bonner in Donegal’s Ulster U-21 replay win over Tyrone in March.

His last outing was as a second half replacement for Donegal against Monaghan in the league in Fr Tierney Park.

That was the end of March, a little over nine weeks ago. Gillespie played well in that game and put the shackles on Jack McCarron, who had caused Donegal problems in the first half.

Meanwhile, Donegal are due to ramp up their preparations for the June 18th showdown with Tyrone.

Rory Gallagher is taking his squad for a two day training camp (Sunday and Monday) at the Lough Erne Resort, in Fermanagh.

Games in the All-County League in Donegal are being played on Saturday evening to allow county players play for their clubs before the training camp.