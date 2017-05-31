Dungloe connection to US Youth Rowing Championships

Olivia Fogarty, a granddaughter of Michael Fogarty, Dungloe, will take part in the US Rowing Youth National Championships next week, which take place at the Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates at Nathan Benderson Park.

Her proud father, also named Michael, is a regular visitor to Dungloe.

The championships, which serve as the premier junior rowing event in the United States, sees approximately 1,500 athletes competing in more than 350 crews, representing some 150 teams from across the country – all vying for national titles in 18 boat classes.

Olivia has been a part of the Port Rowing crew team in Port Washinton NY for more than four years, coxwain to the mens 4+.

Two weeks ago they won a silver medal in the New York State championships in Saratoga Springs.