Donegal GAA Club Call - all the news from GAA clubs in Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE

Last week's lotto numbers were 8-2-1-6-3-7-5-4. Finlay McCaughan, Letterbrick matched the first 3 numbers and won €60. Jackpot this week is €6050.

Hard luck to the U14 girls who lost to Red Hughs on Sunday at home.

Well done to the U14 boys who had another good won over Lifford on Friday evening at home.

The ladies had a great victory over Termon in the league on Sunday morning.

Glenfin led 2 -9 to 2-3 at halftime. Karen Guthrie and Yvonne McMonagle scored the goals. Glenfin pulled away in the second half to run out convincing 2-18 to 3-4 winners.

Glenfin: Sharon McGlynn; Ann Marie Logue, Sinead McGinty,Tara Martin; Diane McGlynn,Annamarie McGlynn, Mary Ward; Kathy Ward (0-1),Karen Guthrie(1-8); Grainne Houston, Colene McGrath(0-2), Kathy Long; Gemma Glackin,Yvonne McMonagle(1-6),Laura McKenna(0-1). Subs used: Danielle McGinley, Mary Martin,Jessica Martin,Sinead Doherty.

This was a great performance from the Glenfin team and sets them up well for their trip to Tourmakeady next weekend for the All-Ireland Gaeltacht competition. Glenfin will play Claregalway on Saturday at 12.15pm in the semi-final with the final scheduled for 12.15pm on Sunday.

The senior men had another good weekend with our third team beating St Eunan's away on Friday evening.

The reserves continued their good form with a great display to secure the points away to Naomh Columba. There was only two points between the sides at half time in Glenfin’s favour. But goals from Ethan O'Donnell and Eoin Donnellan in the second half settled it.

The senior men finished off another good weekend for the club with a convincing away win against Naomh Columba.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors remain top of Division One following their win over Milford in Towney on Sunday afternoon.

The reserve match was postponed and will now be played on Saturday 17th June at 6pm.

Please support our Fun Table Quiz this Sunday night June 4th in John Joe's at 10pm. Quiz starts at 10pm tables of four.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €2,200.

The numbers were: 8, 9, 13 and the winners were: €50 - Gerard McBrearty, Curris; €30 - Martin Gillespie, Muckross ,€20 -Conal Diver, Bavin and Cillian Boyle, Towney. The bingo jackpot is now €9,900

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The lotto counties drawn last week were; DB, CE, KY, MH. Jamie Kilpatrick, Beechwood Park, had three counties and won €100.

Well done to the senior men on their win over Carn at home. The ladies game against Glenties was cancelled.

Anyone wanting notes included contact PRO 0872140060.

IORRAS

CLG Iorras offers deepest sympathy to the Kelly family, Tullagh on the death of their mother Susan and to the Toland family on the death of their mother Isobel this past week.

Club Iorras May winners were: €50-Donal Kelly, Tullagh, €30-Daniel Friel, Boston, 0-Darragh Doherty, Letter.

Match "N" Win numbers drawn last Thursday were 3, 6, 9, 12. The €15 winners were; Conan O'Neill, Annaugh, Neil O'Donnell, Rooskey, Mary T Devlin, Annaugh, Martin Devlin, Shore Road, Ballyliffin, Pauline Mc Elwaine, 4 Aughrim Close, Ballyliffin. The jackpot next week is €3,340.

The Kellogg's GAA Cul Camp is in Straid from July 3rd to 7th July.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

The lotto jackpot was not won last week. The numbers drawn were 3-5-8-11. Three people matched 3 numbers and share €100.

This week's jackpot is €1250 and next week’s bingo snowball is €1520.

The clubs five week silver circle draw was also made at last week’s bingo and a full list of winners will be published next week.

The club would like to sincerely thank all who contributed to making the draw the success it was by either buying or selling lines

BUNCRANA

Last week's lotto numbers were 3, 5, 10, 23. There was no jackpot winner. The next Jackpot is €1,675

Michelle McKenna is organising a two week second hand shop at the Plaza Buncrana Drop In Centre, from Monday 5th to Saturday 17th June 2017 on behalf of the Buncrana GAA. The shop will be open from 9am to 5pm each day.

U12 Gaelic Footballers defeating Glenswilly to become Donegal Champions on Saturday 20th May. They will represent Donegal in the Ulster finals on 17th June.

Our U10s were the only Donegal representatives at the prestigious Jim Mulholland Tournament hosted by the An Riocht club Kilkeel of Co Down. The boys got through to the Shield competition and in round two they faced Naomh Colmcille of Bettystown and won well on a score of 4-3 to 2-1.

Donaghmoyne of Monaghan were up next and well taken goals aided by some brilliant goalkeeping by Oran Doherty the boys.

They defeated St. Johns, Belfast in the semi-final before losing the final to St Bridgets.

The panel available on the day: Oran Doherty, Darragh McDaid, Jack Sheerin-Gill, Stiofan McGonigle, Ross Doherty Roe, Jack Guilfoyle, Mikey Donaghey, Padraig McGonigle, Elliot Friel, Devin McCarron, Ben McLaughlin (SP), Eoin O’Hagan, Ben McLaughlin, Shay Coyle, & Shay Deeney

The Harry Cassidy Memorial Cup was held in The Scarvey on Saturday 27th May. Both sections of the tournament were won by Glenswilly. Our U8 girls defeated Malin and Steelstown.

Congratulations to our U14 hurlers on their win over Letterkenny Gaels in the Scarvey on Thursday evening to claim the County A Plate!

Hard luck to our senior hurlers who were defeated by Setanta in Killygordon on Friday evening, 26th May.

MALIN

The annual sports day will take place this year on Sunday the 4th of June in Connolly Park. The charity of choice this year is the Alzheimer’s Unit, Carndonagh. Races will start at 2 pm sharp.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €900. The €50 winner was Mary McLaughlin, Carndonagh. Next week’s jackpot is €950.

The under 12s beat Moville last Tuesday in the Go Games series. They also played in the Harry Cassidy tournament in Buncrana on Saturday, beating Omagh and Cloughaneely, drawing with Glenullin, losing to Glenswilly in the semi-final. The B team were also involved.

NAOMH ULTAN

The U-14 team were defeated by Naomh Mhuire at ‘The Banks’ in the League. The U-12 team had a good win over Aodh Ruadh in Dunkineely.

The team was; Clodagh Byrne; Jamie Lowther, Conor Gallagher, Pauric Cunningham, Kelly Gallagher, Jack Hegarty, Matthew Byrne, Brian Carey, Jessica Kelly, Shay McNulty, Aloise Lowther.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3,2,7,61,4,5,8. The winning sequence was 3,2,7 and Charles Donagher, Drumfergus won €50. This week's jackpot is €2,725.

This week’s 100 Club winner was No.45 Ellie Brown, Monellan,€100.

Red Hugh’s annual 5k run/walk will take place on Friday 2nd June starting at 7.30pm. Registration begins at 5:30pm. All proceeds to underage teams. Adults €8, Children €4 and a family €20. Hope to see a big turnout.

Congratulations and well done to our minors and management on winning the Division Two Shield against Cloughaneely.

Congratulations and well done to our u12 girls who ended the season by hosting the group D county blitz.

The management team of Sharon Neeson, Kathy Kelly, Mary Gallagher and Marie McColgan were very proud of the great display of football on show this morning from our girls. The visiting teams were St Michaels, Glenswilly and Aodh Ruadh.

CLOUGHANEELY

Beidh Cloich Cheann Fhaola in éadan Naomh Conaill Dè Sathairn Cluiche Ceathrù Ceannais na hÉireann,Comòrtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Guimíd gath rath are an foireann.

The seniors and reserves recorded good wins over MacCumhaills, in the league, on Sunday.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1,2,4,7,12,18. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 and the winner of the €100 ,Cathal Gaffer! Jackpot rises to €3,400 this week.

Please join us for the minor board for a sponsored 5k fun walk on Wednesday the 14th of June from clubhouse at 7pm.

The minors lost narrowly to Red Hugh's in the Division Two league Shield final last week.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The senior ladies were at home to Cloughaneely on Sunday and recorded a fine win. The seniors and reserves lost away to Cloughaneely.

There is a bucket collection for Feile na nÒg 2017 this Saturday on the Main Street from 9 am to 6 pm

The monthly club meeting will take place next Monday night in the club house.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €6,000. The numbers drawn were 3, 8, 24 and 28. There were three match 3 winners: Angela Dunnion, Charlie Hannagan and Bernie McGlynn who each receive €50. This week’s jackpot is €6,100 and Stephen Lynch’s team is selling.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'iad 9, 15, 18 agus 26 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €2700 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Kyle Mc Glynn - Sheskinarone, Caroline Mc Ilwaine - the Diamond, Lorna O Donnell - Leffin, Eddie Mc Nulty - Creeslough and Dessie Greene - Sheskinarone.

The annual club lotto subscribers draw took place on Sunday also for the €100 cash prize. The winner was PJ and Marie O'Donnell C/O Jimmy O'Donnell Chapel Road.

The seniors defeated St Michael's in the league on Friday evening.

The club received a message via Facebook last week from a Arthur Heyes in Scotland. A football from the Ladies team managed to make its way to the Hebrides, off the coast of Scotland today. It has been making headlines since, on Hoganstand, JOE.ie, Today FM and BBC Radio. The ladies have gone viral.

Huge congratulations to Brendan Boyle and James Hartnett who have both been selected for the Ulster U-16 panel.

NAOMH ADHAMHNAN

The seniors and reserves had no game last weekend due to a bereavement in Glenties.

The senior ladies were due to travel to St. Naul’s but for the second week in-a-row their game was cancelled.

The U16 boys footballers lifted the Northern Board League title last Monday night after a good win over Gaoth Dobhair.

The U14 girls footballers lost a close game with Downings.

The U14 camogie girls just failed to hold on to their in a tense game with Carndonagh on Monday night in their championship final going down by 2-1 to 1-1. They did win the league this year so it’s been another good season for the Camógs.

The U10 girls footballers travelled to Termon for a blitz and played four matches and had a great day, thanks to Termon for organising the games. The U8 girls also had a game at the weekend against Moville and again they really enjoyed it.

Our Rally Camp is going to be very busy this year and help will be needed.

If you can help out, please text John Haran and let him know what days and times suit you 086-2133 522. The Motor Club are also seeking help with marshalling the rally with several stages only a few miles from the Park, if you can help contact Charlie McAteer on 087-266 8633.

The Cúl Camps are now available to book online at www.kelloggsculcamps.ie. We have Hurling and Camogie July 3rd – 7th and Football July 31st - August 4th.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6 8 16 18 19. The €50 winners were Angela Hudson, Aughnacliffe, Longford; Patrick O'Donnell, Cashelard, Ballyshannon; Kerie Travers Sheils Avenue Bundoran. This week's jackpot is €5800.

It was certainly a mixed bag in Gaelic Park on Sunday last.The reserves produced an excellent display to gain their first league win of 2017.

The senior result was a different story as a rampant visiting team completely dominated from start to finish that resulted in a 7-10 to 0-8 Realt Na Mara.

Well done to the St Maccartans NS boys team who won the North Leitrim/Sth Donegal Primary Schools title on Friday defeating Creevy NS in the final.

Huge thank you to everyone who helped out with the U8 Blitz held in Gaelic Park in very poor weather conditions on Saturday.

Also thank you to neighbours Aodh Ruadh for the hospitality shown to our U10s at their Blitz also on Saturday last.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

A huge congratulations to the London Senior Football Team for a brilliant performance against Leitrim on Sunday at the newly developed Ruislip. Well done to our senior club players who were part of the London team who were narrowly defeated by Leitrim in the Connacht Championship.

We are staging a race night on Friday 9th June in the 3 Wishes, North Harrow. Race cards have been sent out so please giddy up and get selling.

Congratulations to the London U17s who beat Warwickshire in the McCarthy Cup at the official opening of McGovern Park, Ruislip last Sunday. Well done to our own players who performed well on the day - Conor Redmond, Sean Rice and Conal Vaughan.

TCG Youth members were out in force for the official opening of McGovern Park last Sunday.

NAOMH MUIRE

Beidh cailiní CLG Naomh Muire ag imeacht go Tuar Mhic Éadaigh tráthnóna dé hAoine.

Beidh siad ag imirt sa chluiche leath cheannais dé Sathairn v Naomh Anna Leitir Mór. Please come to the Banks on Friday at 5 to wish them all the best.

Beidh oíche mhór againn, 9ú Meithimh in Óstán Caisleáin Óir. ‘An Cruinniú’ With Niall Mac Eachmharcaigh, Hugh McCafferty, Paul Sharkey, Hughie Beag Devenney, Maighread Hanlon and plenty of other guest. We will have music on the night. More information to follow. Buy your tickets now, at the Cope Anagaire, Siopa Chroithlí, Caisleán Ór or contact Catherine Bonner.

We will also have a fun day on Sunday 11th June at the banks. Money goes towards Pieta House. More information to follow.

Comhghairdeas le Denis O’Donnell, who recently won our massive lotto Jackpot.

We will hold a club meeting this Monday 5th June at 8pm in the clubhouse. All club members are welcome.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh were richly merited victors against Buncrana in Fr Tierney Park, on Sunday. They play Ardara at home this Friday evening at 8 p.m.

With the division one side's clash with Four Masters postponed last Friday, the spotlight fell on our under 14 Division Two team.

They obliged with a comprehensive 4-9 to 2-6 victory over Naomh Bríd / Pettigo.

The under 8s travelled to Grange last Wednesday May 24th along with our under 10s. We played one under 7 and two under 8 games. All three games were very close and competitive. Thank you to all at Naomh Molaise Gaels for their well organised games and great hospitality after

Our second blitz of the year is at home this Saturday June 3rd. We are hosting Four Masters, Killybegs and Bundoran, and games will start at 11am.

The under 12 girls travelled to Killygordon on a wet and drab Saturday morning, with Red Hugh's hosting an end of season blitz. The Aodh Ruadh team on the day was Annie Keon, Aoibhe Flanagan, Cameron Gallagher, Cara Davitt, Catherine Browne, Ellie Danagher, Fódhla Sheerin, Jodie Meade, Leah Caldwell, Michaela McCaffrey, Niamh Gallagher, Niamh Irwin, Rachel Patton and Saoirse Daly.

Also part of the panel are Christina McCaffrey and Kelly Irwin, get better quickly girls.

Well done to the girls of Holy Family National School who made it through to the Cumann na mBunscol county final with a fantastic victory on Monday over Glengad National School.

Aodh Ruadh got their Ulster Táin League campaign off to the perfect start with a win over Louth side St Fechin's in Garvaghey last Saturday. The Ernesiders dominated from the off with Eddie Lynch and Jack Matthews in exceptional form in midfield.

Well done to the under 14s who had a great win over St Eunan's in the U14 B League final.

Our under 8s did very well at the all-county blitz on Sunday. They played five games winning three and losing two.

The annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp returns on Monday, 3rd July and runs to Friday, 14th July.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,100. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to Margaret McCauley, Mulleek; Ciara Boyle and Anthony Gallagher, c/o Pearse's; Patsy Quinn, The Knather; Sophia Lyons and Adam Lyons, Belleek; and Paul Dolan, Saimer Drive. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €3,100 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST MICHAEL'S

Both the seniors and the reserves double fixtures last weekend. On Friday evening both teams lost away to Dungloe.

On Sunday reserves lost to Bundoran and the seniors had a big win.

Well done to the U14 team and management on securing a good win away to St Eunan's last Friday evening, May 26th.

Congrats and well done to all involved in getting St Michael's Ladies up and running again .It was a proud day for everyone at Clg Naomh Micheal when 22, U-12 girls years took to the pitch in Killygordon and achieved great results in their three games.

KILLYBEGS

There will be a bag pack in aid of the club on Saturday, the 3rd of June, in Supervalu. Those willing to help out for an hour or two please contact Fionnuala Cunningham on 087-175410

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 9,13,21,30 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,500 There was one match 3 winner, Anne Kane, Bruckless, winning €60.

The club would like to thank all those who helped with lunch or contributed in any way in helping the charity cyclists who stopped off at our clubhouse on Friday last.

A special thank you to Molloy's Fish, Mick O'Donnell and McBrearty's buses for their kind donations and to Mary Boyle, Susan McGing, Ed Byrne, John Baker Boyle, Brenda Foy, Concepta Mc Guinness, Bríd Mc Guinness, John And Patrica Murrin who worked hard preparing and serving lunch.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The seniors and reserves lost out to Glenfin on Sunday, in the league.

The ladies also lost away to Downings.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2,8,18,26. The jackpot of €10,000 was not won. Duaiseanna Aitheantais 5 Dhuais; €50 Nigel O'Rourke, Drimarone; €30 Barry Carr, Meenadreen; €20 Saorla, Martin and Aisling Heraty, Killybegs; Dylan Curran, Teelin; Cormac and Aisling Mc Ginley, Meenacharvey.

The Scoil an Chaisil girls county final football blitz is now on Monday the 12th June in Glenfin.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Hard luck to our U-14 hurlers who lost out to Buncrana in their Shield final match on Thursday night.

Well done to our U-12 girls football team who played a challenge game against MacCumhaills on Sunday.

The U-14 Camogs travelled to Belfast to take part in the Jim Nelson tournament on Saturday past. In the group matches they started against St. John's and won 2.1-0.0.

The second match versus Bredagh went the same way with Gaels on top 4.1-0.1. The final group match against Loch Mor Dal gCais would decide who would top the group and in a great battle, Gaels came out victorious 2.1-2.0.

They were defeated by Ballycastle, in the semi-final. Thanks to St Paul's, Orla, Ciara, Clare and Willie. Hard luck to our U-14 hurlers who lost out to Buncrana in their Shield final match on Thursday night.

Well done to our U-12 girls football team who played a challenge game against Sean Mac Cumhaills on Sunday at McCool Park,in Ballybofey.

We convey our sympathies to the Kelly and families, Urris on their recent bereavement.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €800 held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 29th May.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Pauric Mullooly, The Glebe , Michael Kelly, The Old Golf Course Road. The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 17,24

Anyone lucky enough to be in Tir Chonaill Park on Tuesday (23rd May) evening witnessed a great game of ladies football. Four Masters against Glenfin at u-12. Four Master's eventually emerged as winners.

Congratulations to our u14 hurlers who travelled away to Carndonagh and won their divisional league final.

Thomas Ó Buachalla lead by example as captain while Jack Myers and Evan Gallagher were sterling throughout. Mark Jordan, Ciaran Rodgers and Ross O'Keeney were superb up front.

The unsung heroes were our u12 trio of Jamie Carr, Colm McDermott and Liam Quinn solid in defence. The new additions to the team played admirably and were a huge part of the win. These included Diarmuid Slevin, Ki Briers and Jamie Gorrell. Oisin Burke contributed a point and pulled off some great saves when in goals.

Dermot McGuckian was brilliant in midfield while Matthew McNamee battled hard and Patrick Devlin made some great catches and passes.

NAOMH BRID

Naomh Brid reserve swept to a 3-17 to 0-10 victory over Moville. Henry Duignan made his debut with a majestic performance, in midfield and their was also good displays from Greg McGrory, Richard Walsh, Stephen and Pauric Mc Daid.

Seniors played two league matches at the weekend on Friday evening they defeated Red Hughs and on Sunday they lost to Moville.

The U12s had a good win away in Bundoran the final.Team: Liam Given, Cale Breslin, Tadhg Mc Garrigle, Patrick Gormley, Donal Gallagher, Declan Maguire (0-1), Aaron McGrory (1-4), Mickey Harron, Callum McCafferty (2-1), Adam Lyons (1-1), John Anderson(1-1). Subs: Dylan Mc Grory, Jamie Anderson (1-0), John Britton (0-2), Adrian O Brien, Eoin Mullaney, Corey O Hart, Eoin Gallagher, Troy Haney.

ST NAUL’S

Best of luck to our senior team this weekend as they travel to Mayo to play in the All Ireland finals of Comórtas Na Gaeltachta.

Anyone who would like to travel to Mayo to support the team and are looking for accommodation for the weekend can contact: secretary.tuarmhiceadaigh.mayo@gaa.ie or 086-0525653

Week three winners in club ten week draw are as follows; 1st prize - €1000 Patsy Meehan, Meenacally, Donegal Town; 2nd prize - €500 Liam Ellis, Glencolmcille; 3rd prize - €300 Arlene C/O Peter Melly, Ardara; 4th prize - €200 Pauric Doherty, Coolshannon, Inver; 5th Prize - €200 OBN Financial Services, Carrick On Shannon; 6th Prize - €200 Maura and Ann ODonnell, Thower.

This year St. Naul’s Cul Camp takes place 14th - 18th August. Please register online at : gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps. For more information please contact St. Naul’s coordinator Shaun Campbell 087-6174258

St Naul’s GAA Club have a TUS vacancy in the club. If you are a lady, in receipt of Jobseekers allowance for one year, and are interested, please contact the secretary Mary Coughlan, 086 8330202 or Chairman Joe Brennan at 087 1202900.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 5, 13 18 gus 21 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Ádhamh Ó Curraidh agus ag Ursula Ní Churraidh an Machaire Beag. Fuair siad €75 an duine. B’é Pól Mac Dáibhid, Leitir Ceanainn a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain an 5ú Meitheamh i dTeach Óstais Thrá Mór agus €5,400 atá sa phota óir.

Congratulations to the U–16 team and their managers Andy Connor, Aaron Mc Clafferty and Seimi Connor on their excellent three point victory over Glenswilly in the Northern final that was played in Glenswilly on Sunday evening. The final score was Gleann Súilí 3-9, Na Dúnaibh 3-12. Na Dúnaibh did struggle in the last quarter as they were without one of their star performers, Johnny Mc Groddy who had received two yellow cards. But they came through in the end with three points to spare to the great relief of their large following. This is an exciting young Na Dúnaibh team with loads of talent. Maith sibh a ghasúraí.

Bhí Blitz eile ag an fhoireann Faoi-8 i nDún Fionnachaidh tráthnóna Déardaoin.

Bhí a gcéad Blitz ag an fhoireann Faoi-10 i mBaile na nGallóglach tráthnóna Dé hAoine. D’imir siad uilig go maith.

Beidh a gcluiche deireanach sraithe ag an fhoireann Faoi-12 in éadan Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn tráthnona Dé Céadaoin.

Comhghairdeachas le foireann na mban a bhfuil an dá chluiche deireanach a d’imir siad bainte acu. Fuair siad an bhuaidh ar an Chlochán Liath seachtain ó shin agus maidin Dé Domhnaigh bhí buaidh mhaith acu in éadan Ghleann Cholm Cille.

Beidh an fhoireann tacaíochta ag déanamh an turas go Tuar Mhic Éadaigh ag deireadh na seachtaine seo áit a nglacfaidh siad páirt i gcomórtas Sóisir Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

AN TEARMAINN

5k takes place on Tuesday 27th June at 7.30 pm at An Craoibhín. Every Termon player from u8 to adult is asked to walk/run the 5k. We are delighted that Healthwise Pharmacies will once again sponsor our main prizes, and thanks to James Cassidy for his continued generous support of our 5k.

Well done to Geraldine McLaughlin who was named at full forward on the Division One team of the year at a recent award ceremony in Croke Park.

There were no jackpot winner or match three winners in last week's lotto. Open draw winners were Mary Dorrian c/o Wilkins Bar, John McBride c/o Mandy's and Anne Hunter c/o Bingo. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins, Church Hill, with jackpot of €1,250, with James Boyle, Benny Gallagher and Don Gallagher co-ordinating.