Katie-George Dunlevy building up to World Championships

May has been a busy month for Olympic gold medal winner Katie-George Dunlevy in her build-up to the World Championships in August.

She has won two time trials in Italy and Belgium and also won an 80k road race.

"I raced at the first UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Maniago, Italy on the 12th May winning the 24k time trial with my pilot Eve McCrystal. On the 14th May we won the 80k road race in difficult treacherous conditions as a thunderstorm set in just as the race started. We broke away with the Greece after attacking on an uphill section of the course half way through the race.

"At the second UCI Para-cycling World Cup in Ostend Belgium over a 22k course, I won the time trial with pilot Katharine Smyth on the 19th May. Two days later we were second in the 80k road race behind winners Poland who are the Paralympic road race champions who beat us across the line in a sprint finish.

"I am delighted and proud of my progress since Rio and the results over the past two weeks. From the world cups we can see what we need to work on and keep on building towards the Road World Championships in August in South Africa. Before that though we have the Irish National championships and the third Road Word Cup in the Netherlands which will be a crucial step in preparation for the Worlds and a chance to come up against the majority of our competitors," said Katie-George.

"I'm throughly looking forward to the challenges ahead and I'm eager to continue to improve and be the best I can be," said Katie-George.