Ivan Toner comes home clear in Letterkenny Gaels 5k

Letterkenny Athletic Club's Ivan Toner was the winner of the Letterkenny Gaels 5k earlier this evening in the Cathedral town. He had over a minute to spare over Declan McBride of Cranford with Barry Coyle third.

Marian Kerr of Letterkenny AC was first lady home.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 442 Ivan Toner m MO LAC 16:44,1

2. 463 Declan McBride m MO Cranford AC 18:00,6

3. 318 Barry Coyle m MO 18:10,7

4. 355 Patrick Duffy m M40 18:19,5

5. 457 Barry Donnelly m M40 Inishowen AC 18:31,3

6. 453 Paul Doherty m MO 247 18:50,6

7. 452 Paul Cullen m MO 247 18:50,9

8. 431 Diarmuid Ó Cathail m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 19:25,1

9. 444 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny Gaels 19:27,0

10. 429 Kieran Mc Monagle m MO 19:35,0

11. 319 Anthony McDaid m M40 Letterkenny Gaels 20:04,2

12. 147 Oisin Kelly m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 20:13,5

13. 498 Matthew Winters m MJ 20:17,9

14. 484 Michael Sweeney m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 20:31,4

15. 421 Barry Daly m MO 20:44,6

16. 139 Adam Boal Quinn m MJ 20:50,7

17. 500 Jack Winters m MJ 20:51,7

18. 142 Ultan Seán McGuinness m MJ St Eunan's 20:52,6

19. 323 John Paul Mc Fadden m MO 20:57,6

20. 474 Kevin Greenan m M50 LAC 21:04,6

21. 493 Enda Kelly m MO 21:18,7

22. 428 Adrian Mc Alary m M40 21:42,2

23. 492 Karl Sweeney m MO 21:52,9

24. 478 Colin Doherty m MO 21:53,3

25. 315 Noel McCormick m M40 22:09,8

26. 140 Seamus Quinn m M40 22:15,1

27. 462 Michael Russell m M40 247Triathlon 22:18,9

28. 312 Eugene McGinley m M50 Swanlings 22:23,4

29. 469 J Fealty m M50 22:27,6

30. 460 Tommy Doherty m M50 Drumoghill Running Club 22:45,2

31. 471 Oliver Smith m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 22:54,0

32. 348 Marian Kerr f FO LAC 22:57,4

33. 432 Rory Kennedy m M50 Smart Renewables 23:04,7

34. 464 Sean Doherty m M40 Melvin WJR 23:10,9

35. 468 Terence Quinn m M50 Raphoe Runners 23:19,3

36. 472 Kevin Lynch m M50 23:45,3

37. 356 Darren Moy m M40 23:52,4

38. 380 Nancy McNamee f F50 Finn Valley 24:00,6

39. 363 Harvey Maughan m MO Ray Men on the Move 24:02,5

40. 107 Gerard Callaghan m M50 LAC 24:19,0

41. 108 Rory Callaghan m MJ LAC 24:19,0

42. 305 Alphie Mc Hale m M50 24:24,3

43. 449 Sergey Alcorn m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 24:47,7

44. 456 Fionnán Murray m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 24:55,1

45. 427 Liam Sweeney m M40 Run for Fun 24:57,3

46. 458 Paddy Gildea m M40 Convoy AC 25:02,8

47. 465 Megan Quinn f FO Raphoe 25:17,1

48. 344 Ciara Crossan f FO 25:19,5

49. 470 Billy Broderick m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 25:40,2

50. 311 Shaun O'Donnell m M50 Swanlings 25:48,1

51. 459 Clare Molloy f F40 26:04,0

52. 310 David McHale m MO 26:18,2

53. 445 Diarmaid Doherty m M40 LAC 26:40,9

54. 326 Noreen Sharkey f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 26:47,7

55. 475 Noel Heekin m M40 Sliabh Liagh 26:53,0

56. 301 James O Donell m M50 27:00,7

57. 455 Dallan Davis m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 27:10,8

58. 443 Clodagh O Connor f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 27:25,3

59. 111 Aaron Diver m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 27:42,8

60. 466 Eileen Morning f F40 Swanlings 27:45,6

61. 149 Katie McCarthy f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 27:48,3

62. 349 Sophie Ellis f FJ 27:51,8

63. 351 Fiona Kavanagh f FO 27:53,2

64. 448 Mark Franklin m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 28:31,4

65. 314 Ann Marie Gibbons f FO 28:43,7

66. 435 Frans du Randt m MJ 28:46,8

67. 425 Cormac Crossan m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 28:46,9

68. 141 Oisin McGuinness m MJ LK Rugby Club 28:47,6

69. 441 Neil Ó Baoighill m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 28:49,8

70. 420 Ronan Kennedy m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 29:00,7

71. 352 Claire Patton f FO 29:01,4

72. 346 Brid Doherty f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 29:03,1

73. 102 Eimear Shovlin f FO 29:05,8

74. 367 Donnchadh Waters m MJ 29:08,0

75. 101 Eoin Waters m MO 29:08,1

76. 337 Andrea Cutliffe McGinley f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 29:16,4

77. 152 Sorcha NiFhril f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 29:16,5

78. 123 Anna Gallagher f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 29:17,3

79. 501 Shauna Mc Garry f FJ 29:29,1

80. 121 Niamh Frain f FO Letterkenny Gaels 30:02,1

81. 122 Marian Gallagher f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 30:16,3

82. 494 Marie McGonigle f F50 30:16,4

83. 423 Conor Crossan m M40 Letterkenny Gaels 30:21,7

84. 313 Martina Murray f F40 30:24,9

85. 120 Bernie Frain f F50 Letterkenny Gaels 30:35,3

86. 354 Rhys McMullen m MJ 30:40,7

87. 476 Amanda Toland f FO 30:41,6

88. 499 Ben Winters m MJ 30:42,4

89. 495 Ray Winters m M40 Letterkenny Gaels 30:42,8

90. 325 Martina Mc Brearty f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 31:23,2

91. 317 Laura Mc Macken f FO 33:17,1

92. 316 Leanne Kilkenny f FO 33:19,6

93. 497 Gerard Sharkey m M50 Swanlings 33:33,6

94. 424 Emily Crossan f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 33:33,8

95. 488 Anna Sweeney f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 33:33,9

96. 112 Tori Diver f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 33:38,2

97. 327 Nikita Brennan f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 33:39,0

98. 422 Mairead Crossan f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 33:40,9

99. 103 Caoimhe Uí Bhaoill f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 33:54,3

100. 477 Annette Pearson f FO 35:07,3

101. 332 Jack Brennan m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 35:12,8

102. 151 Ultan NiFhril m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 35:16,3

103. 353 Jimmy Gildea m M50 LAC 35:17,5

104. 362 Michael Grant m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 35:37,2

105. 150 Grainne NiFhril m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 35:41,2

106. 104 Conn Ó Baoill m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 35:48,0

107. 106 Maura Uí Bhaoill f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 35:49,6

108. 361 Aoife McGarvey f FJ 35:52,9

109. 357 Grace Rogen f FJ 35:58,6

110. 322 Daithí McDaid m MJ 36:23,2

111. 434 Isabella du Randt f FJ 36:49,1

112. 437 Tayn du Randt f F40 36:52,0

113. 436 Joon du Randt m MO 36:54,9

114. 490 Orla Bourne f F50 37:12,4

115. 446 Aoife Doherty f FJ 38:54,3

116. 110 Leanna Bradley f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 38:54,3

117. 487 Eimear Sweeney f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 39:04,5

118. 485 Brian Sweeney m M40 Letterkenny Gaels 39:06,3

119. 486 Sally Mullen f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 39:07,5

120. 473 Maria McKenna Clarke f F50 40:31,2

121. 109 Zack Bradley m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 41:01,2

122. 146 Anne Kelly f FO Letterkenny Gaels 41:11,8

123. 144 Agnes Morrisey f FO Letterkenny Gaels 41:13,7

124. 145 Fatima Byrne f FO Letterkenny Gaels 41:15,3

125. 129 Darragh Doherty m MJ 41:15,8

126. 143 Catherine Kelly f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 41:18,6

127. 320 Odhran McDaid m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 41:48,6

128. 336 Nicole Brennan f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 42:17,3

129. 347 Conal Diver m MJ Letterkenny Gaels 43:02,1

130. 329 Bridget Brennan f FO Letterkenny Gaels 43:26,2

131. 343 Linda Doherty f FO 44:38,5

132. 345 Sharon Crossan f FO 44:38,8

133. 467 Tina Quinn f F50 44:39,0

134. 454 Martin Davies m M40 44:50,9

135. 461 Ann-Marie McElhinney f FO 45:04,4

136. 451 Willie Pyper m M50 45:32,4

137. 450 Maggie McDaid f F50 45:36,6

138. 365 Anne O Connor f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 45:37,5

139. 119 Michael O'Malley m M40 Letterkenny Gaels 45:37,8

140. 366 Paddy O Connor m M50 Letterkenny Gaels 45:40,1

141. 496 Oisin Sharkey m MJ 45:57,7

142. 341 Angela Mc Ginley f FO 46:00,0

143. 342 Anne Mc Ginley f FO 46:01,9

144. 114 N.N. 114 m MO 46:02,1

145. 148 Leah Orr f FJ 46:36,5

146. 502 Alva Watters f FJ 46:52,1

147. 481 Eoghan McFadden m MJ 47:11,2

148. 482 Nicole Lynch f FJ 47:55,3

149. 483 Aoife Mc Fadden f FJ 47:58,9

150. 433 Rachel Gibbons f FJ 47:59,9

151. 480 Hazel McFadden f FO Letterkenny Gaels 48:32,7

152. 440 Eimear Ní Bhaoighill f FJ Letterkenny Gaels 49:11,5

153. 426 Harry Johnston m M40 Letterkenny Gaels 49:21,5

154. 439 Yvonne Uí Bhaoighill f F40 Letterkenny Gaels 49:53,1

155. 438 Dómhnall Ó Baoighill m M40 Letterkenny Gaels 49:53,2

156. 125 Anne Doherty f FO 49:59,1

157. 136 Senan Doherty m MJ 49:59,5

158. 124 Martin Doherty m M40 49:59,6

159. 128 Cianan Doherty m MJ 49:59,6

160. 489 Eilís Mc Ginty f FJ 51:09,3

161. 491 Thomas Mc Ginty m M40 51:42,6

162. 503 Fiona Mc Laughlin f FO 52:29,1

163. 504 Jack Mc Laughlin m MJ 52:29,1