Finesse gymnasts preparing for Norway adventure

Seventeen gymnasts from Donegal’s Finesse Gymnastics Display Club will have the honour of representing Ireland at this year’s World Gym for Life Challenge (W.G.F.L.)

The W.G.F.L. is the world championships for the gymnastic discipline of gymnastics for all (G.F.A.) and takes place in Norway at the end of July.

The W.G.F.L. is awarded to the host nation by the governing body of the sport.

The tournament takes place every four years around the world. The last event took place in Cape Town, South Africa. This time round it has been awarded to Europe and will take place in Vestfjord, Norway. For Norway the prestige of being awarded the games was met by royal approval. His Majesty King Harald V will officially open the games. For King Harald to attend shows the importance of the event and is a huge honour for all participants.

The contest is held over five days which includes the opening and closing ceremony. It will be contested by over 2,000 gymnasts from 23 countries and six continents.

The team will be staying on-site in a purpose built athletes' village.

The team have already been allocated their apartments and will be sharing their section of the village with South Africa, Japan, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and Australia.

Finesse Gymnastics Club are extremely proud of their gymnasts who will be representing Ireland. They have been in training since 2016 and now with the event just a few months away they are working hard to perfect the routine under the supervision of their coach Meganne Herron and choreographer Linda Bennett.

This is a huge achievement for the club, the gymnasts involved and coaches and parents alike.

Whatever these young gymnasts achieve in Norway they should be extremely proud of themselves. To represent your country at a sport is one of the highest accolades that you can aspire to achieve.

The team would like to thank Meganne and Linda for all their hard work in preparing them for the competition, as well as Annemarie Mc Geehan of Rite Financial Solutions Ballybofey for her kind contribution towards the cost of sending the team to Norway.

Finesse Gymnasts representing Ireland are Amber Beecroft, Ciara Beecroft, Rachel Canning, Calista Doherty, Ailbhe Gallagher, Molly Gallagher, Adele King, Ellie King, Orla Lonergan, Orla McCarron, Aisling Nulty, Cara Nulty, Molly Nulty, Seda Gercek, Cáit McGarvey, Ella McBride, Ellen O’ Connell.