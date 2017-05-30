The 25 years have flown since 1992

Where have the last 25 years gone? That is the question I have been asking myself since last Thursday’s launch of the 1992 All-Ireland winning team jubilee celebrations.

I think it was very fitting that the launch was in Magees because the ‘92 team had a great association with Magees.

It was good to see Lynn Temple and his daughter Charlotte present for the launch. Magees’ link goes back a long way with Donegal GAA and Donegal teams.

Lynn’s late father, Howard, kitted the 1972 and ‘74 Ulster winning teams with green blazers for our trips to Wembley in ‘73 and America in ‘74.

Magees have been on the go since 1866 and has been a good employer in the South and South West of the county from the very beginning.

It has grown to be a world brand leader and I would encourage Donegal people, no matter where you are in the world at home or abroad, to always support the company and its products.

I still have the blazer from ‘74 and its condition is as good as it was the first day I got it. I had IT with me to the launch on Thursday and what’s more I wore the 1992 Magee blazer on Thursday. And yes, it still fits, which I was glad to find.

Thursday was the first of a number of gatherings that are planned for the 25th anniversary celebrations that have been organised for the team, mentors and officials by Philip McGlynn and his special committee.

It was good to see great Donegal supporters Danny McMenamin - always our link man to Magees - Liam Bonner, Edmund Brennan, John Murphy, Gordon and Mai Walsh - parents of ‘92 goalkeeper Gary Walsh - and Mickey McMahon.

Thanks to Lynn and Charlotte Temple, the Magee name is once again going to be linked to the team as official outfitters. Magees are supplying the team with suits, shirts and ties for all official functions.

There will be big days once again for the team with Ulster and All-Ireland finals and a possible weekend in London later in the year.

The celebrations kick off with a Golf Classic in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on June 16th. The boys tell me the timesheet is filling up fast.

The cost is €250 per team with the Donegal Cancer Bus the beneficiary charity.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.