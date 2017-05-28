First defeat in the league for St. Naul's

There were only two games played in Division Three of the All County League on Sunday with St. Naul's suffering a first defeat of the season at Naomh Muire.

In the other game, Moville were impressive in a comprehensive win over Naomh Brid.

Moville win easy

Danny Murphy and Ciaran Diver scored two goals and Tony McClenaghan one as Moville were comfortable winners against Naomh Brid in Munday’s Field, in Ballyshannon on Sunday.



Naomh Brid . . . 1-8

Moville . . . 5-7

Murphy also kicked two points in a game the Inishowen men bossed from the first whistle to the last.

Darragh Brogan scored 1-1 for Naomh Brid, the goal coming from the penalty spot.

MOVILLE SCORERS; Danny Murphy (2-2), Ciaran Diver (2-0), Tony McCleneghan (1-0), Ryan McDermott (0-3), Johnny Faulkner (0-2), Josh Lafferty (0-1).

NAOMH BRID: Darragh Brogan (1-1), Callum Gallagher (0-2), Clint Walsh, Thomas Gallagher, Seamus Gallagher, Pauric Gormley, Dermot Langan (0-1).



Good win for Naomh Muire

Shaun ‘Yank’ Boyle was once again the star man for Naomh Muire as they overcame table toppers St Naul’s at the Banks on Sunday.



Naomh Muire . . . 2-12

St. Naul’s . . . 0-13

Boyle scored 2-5 of his team’s total with both goals scored in the opening half hour. Naomh Muire led 2-8 to 0-8 at half-time.

Stephen Griffin, with four points and Peadar Mogan, three, carried the main scoring threat for St Nau’ls, as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

NAOMH MUIRE SCORERS: Shaun ‘Yank’ Boyle (2-5), Harry Harden (0-4), Darragh White, Jack Boyle, Aidi O’Gara (0-1).

ST NAUL’S; Stephen Griffin (0-4, 3f), Peadar Mogan (0-3), Barry Rose (0-2),Gavin Mulreany, John Rose, Cathal Lowther, Shane Conneely (0-1) each.