Boyles hold off Jennings challenge to win Cavan Rally

Declan and Brian Boyle warmed up for next weekend’s Munster Stages Rally by winning the Cavan Stages Rally in impressive fashion on Sunday.

The Donegal duo, driving a Ford Fiesta WRC, had over 30 seconds to spare on Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy who were second in a Subaru Imprezza WRC.

Declan Boyle, who won in Cavan in 2013, said it was great to win again.

“Thankfully the car is back to normal now again, and that’s the big one for us,” he said.

“It was a good test for Limerick next weekend and hopefully Donegal after that.

“The handling and the power is all there now. It’s all down to ourselves now and there’s no more excuses.”

There was Cavan success also for Glenswilly brothers, Teighearnán Kelly and Donal Kelly, who scored an impressive win in the Junior category. The pair are brothers of reigning Donegal rally champion, Manus.

The Boyles will be among the favourites again for the Joule Donegal International Rally next month. However, they will face some stiff competition.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that last year's winning crew are coming together once again to defend their title.

Manus Kelly from Glenswilly and Donall Barrett from Milford, only the second ever all-Donegal crew to win the Donegal International, are back to try and do what no Donegal crew has done before - win back-to-back Donegal Internationals. And to achieve that Dublin based businessman Donall Barrett has come out of retirement.

Speaking at the weekend, Kelly said:“I’ve known for a few weeks that he was going to join me once again,” Manus told the DPP/Democrat.

Glenswilly brothers, Teighearnán and Donal Kelly