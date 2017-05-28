Inishowen League narrowly lose out in Oscar Traynor final

The Inishowen League missed out on Oscar Traynor Cup glory on Sunday when they were beaten by defending champions Clare District League at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Inishowen League . . . 0

Clare District League . . . 1

Eoin Hayes was the hero for the winners when he struck for the only goal two minutes into the second half.

The experienced Barry Ryan had an outstanding game in goal for Clare who had to withstand some heavy Inishowen pressure in the second half.

Diarmuid O’Brien’s side created a number of good chances, but at the other end, their goalkeeper Kevin McLaughlin made two excellent saves to keep his team in the tie.

Despite their best efforts, Inishowen were unable to find an equaliser and for the second year running, Clare take the title.

INISHOWEN LEAGUE: Kevin McLaughlin, Michael Barr, Michael Byrne, John Gerard McLaughlin, Matthew Byrne, Anthony Doherty (Shaun Doherty 87), Shane Canning (Matthew Henry 64), Dillon Ruddy, Terence Doherty, , Brendan McLaughlin, Nigel McMonagle (Fergal Harkin 87).

CLARE DISTRICT LEAGUE: Barry Ryan, Conor Mullen, Stephen Kelly, Daragh Corry, Eoin O’Brien, Colin Smyth (Ian Collins 45), Niall Whelan, Colin Ryan (Joe Collins 83), Paddy O’Malley (Eoin Whelan 65), Eoin Hayes, David McCarthy (Tommy McKeown 80).

REFEREE: Paul Duddy.