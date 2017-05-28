Late McBrearty goal seals hard-earned win for Kilcar

Kilcar had to work hard to pick up the points against a game and attack-minded Milford in Towney on Sunday.

Kilcar . . . 1-18

Milford . . . 0-12

A last minute goal from in-form Paddy McBrearty sealed matters for the home side who fielded their full galaxy of county stars.

Milford began brightly and raced into a 0-2 to 0-0 lead through Cathal McGettigan and Thomas Evesson in the first four minutes.

The returned Ashley Carr got Kilcar off the mark and the sides were all square after 20 minutes.

Paddy McBrearty, Carr and Eoin McHugh were all on target as the home side eased to a 0-9 to 0-6 half-time lead with McGettigan and Luke Barrett replying for the lively visitors.

But the home side steamed clear in the third quarter with points from Ciaran McGinley, Ryan McHugh, Eoin McHugh, Stephen McBrearty (2) and Matthew McClean to open up a ten point lead while McHugh saved well again to deny Eoin McHugh a goal.

Milford had their best spell of the match hitting four unanswered points from Luke Barrett, Gary Merritt, Darragh Black and the impressive Cathal McGettigan narrowed the gap to six and were unlucky not to get a goal with chances twice cleared off the line by Conor McShane.

Ashley Carr and Cormac Cannon scored fine points in a minute, Gary Merritt and Patrick McBrearty exchanged points before the only goal of the match on 57 mins. Eoin McHugh raced through the Milford defence before passing to Patrick McBrearty who finished to the net, Ashley Carr was denied a goal in the last minute when McHugh pulled off a brilliant double save.

Kilcar: Eamonn McGinley; Stephen Shovlin, Conor McShane, Daniel Lyons; Andrew McClean, Ryan McHugh (0-1), Matthew McClean (0-2); Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley (0-1); Mark Sweeney, Stephen McBrearty (0-2), Eoin McHugh (0-3); Ashley Carr (0-3), Patrick McBrearty (1-5), Conor Doherty Subs: Aodhain McGinley for Conor Doherty 38, Barry Shovlin for Mark Sweeney 38, Brian O'Donnell for Daniel Lyons 43, Cormac Cannon (0-01) for Andrew McClean 45, Gary Molloy for Ciaran McGinley 51.

Milford: Enda McHugh; Kieran Sheridan, Barry McNulty, Brandon Wilkie; David Curley, Patrick Peoples, Thomas Evesson (0-02); Joseph Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-02); Gary Merritt (0-01), Pauric Curley, Tony McNamee; Kyle Black, Darragh Black (0-01), Cathal McGettigan (0-06).